Unisem Agritech Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,314.4
|51.71
|5,43,789.4
|2,690
|2.29
|15,418
|208.33
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,215.2
|78.25
|2,34,328.76
|753.2
|1.11
|5,630.23
|23.66
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
469.75
|60.53
|1,58,868.92
|577.4
|0.21
|3,063.98
|53.41
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,844.9
|61.15
|1,40,785.11
|689.95
|1.28
|4,567.76
|135.68
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,121.9
|87.85
|1,14,797.81
|356.25
|2.23
|2,362.22
|78.75
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.