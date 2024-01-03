Unisem Agritech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.02
4.02
4.02
2.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.58
1.31
0.45
3.4
Net Worth
9.6
5.33
4.47
5.91
Minority Interest
Debt
11.9
6.11
5.82
4.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.5
11.44
10.29
10.33
Fixed Assets
6.19
3.08
1.23
1.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.49
0.42
0.37
0
Networking Capital
10.76
7.26
8.1
8.64
Inventories
19.77
14.95
15.42
16.36
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
13.01
8.84
7.39
0.36
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.48
2.71
1.62
1.13
Sundry Creditors
-13.02
-6.48
-5.64
-7.54
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-13.48
-12.76
-10.69
-1.67
Cash
4.06
0.67
0.58
0.15
Total Assets
21.5
11.43
10.28
10.33
