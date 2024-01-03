iifl-logo

Unisem Agritech Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Unisem Agritech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.02

4.02

4.02

2.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.58

1.31

0.45

3.4

Net Worth

9.6

5.33

4.47

5.91

Minority Interest

Debt

11.9

6.11

5.82

4.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.5

11.44

10.29

10.33

Fixed Assets

6.19

3.08

1.23

1.53

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.49

0.42

0.37

0

Networking Capital

10.76

7.26

8.1

8.64

Inventories

19.77

14.95

15.42

16.36

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

13.01

8.84

7.39

0.36

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.48

2.71

1.62

1.13

Sundry Creditors

-13.02

-6.48

-5.64

-7.54

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-13.48

-12.76

-10.69

-1.67

Cash

4.06

0.67

0.58

0.15

Total Assets

21.5

11.43

10.28

10.33

Unisem Agritech Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Unisem Agritech Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.