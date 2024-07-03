Unison Metals Ltd Summary

Unison Metals Limited (UML) is an associate company of UCM Group of Industries which started its operation in June, 1990 as a Private Limited Company and subsequently became as a Public Limited Company in February, 1995. The Company was promoted by Uttam C Mehta, Mahesh V Changrani, Himanshu K Shah and Naresh V Changrani. In Aug.93, the Company took over Mohan Metals, a partnership firm engaged in the business of processing hot rolled sheets.The Companys main business activity is trading and Manufacturing of Steel Patta and Ceramics Products. It has 2 manufacturing units at Vatva, Ahmedabad, out of which, one unit is engaged in hot rolling of stainless steel sheets with an installed capacity of 4800 tpa and the other unit is engaged in the cold rolling of stainless steel with an installed capacity of 1080 tpa.In 1995-96, the company undertook an expansion programme to increase its hot and cold rolling capacities to 6000 tpa and 2400 tpa respectively. In addition to this, it also proposed to set up facilities for the manufacture of utensils with an installed capacity of 612 tpa.Since 18th April, 2011 the Company restarted few of the cold rolling mills for production of stainless steel sheets. To expand & diversify its activities, it commenced the trading activities in Electronics and Electric Kitchen ware items etc. in 2014. It further started production of new Ceramic Frit Project to get full utilization of gas in year 2018-19.Later, in 2018-19, the Company invested in the shares of a Private Limited Company, M/s Chandanpani Private Limited which ultimately became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. As a result, Universal Metal Co. Limited was amalgamated with Chandanpani Private Limited dated June 7, 2019.The Company has been selected by Investment & Technology / Promotion Division of UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization) for collaboration in the field of Stainless Steel Sheets, Kitchenware, Tableware, Cutlery, Utensils, Storage Tanks & Drums. It is itself a recognition towards manufacturing of quality products. Though a Small Scale Industrial Unit, the Company is fully equipped with the best and the latest technology available in the field.