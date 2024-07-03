iifl-logo-icon 1
Unison Metals Ltd Share Price

27.72
(-0.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:15:00 AM

  • Open27.83
  • Day's High28.97
  • 52 Wk High36.8
  • Prev. Close27.83
  • Day's Low27
  • 52 Wk Low 19.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.59
  • P/E10.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.77
  • EPS2.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.41
  • Div. Yield0
Unison Metals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

27.83

Prev. Close

27.83

Turnover(Lac.)

0.59

Day's High

28.97

Day's Low

27

52 Week's High

36.8

52 Week's Low

19.2

Book Value

12.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.41

P/E

10.91

EPS

2.55

Divi. Yield

0

Unison Metals Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Unison Metals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Unison Metals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:24 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.61%

Non-Promoter- 48.39%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Unison Metals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.02

16.02

16.02

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.85

2.9

2.26

14.06

Net Worth

19.87

18.92

18.28

17.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

86.09

75.86

66.07

72.32

yoy growth (%)

13.48

14.81

-8.63

29.11

Raw materials

-48.62

-45.88

-41.71

-38.13

As % of sales

56.48

60.47

63.12

52.72

Employee costs

-4.5

-4.42

-2.62

-2.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.11

0.86

0.66

0.81

Depreciation

-2.56

-1.76

-1.19

-0.94

Tax paid

-0.57

-0.36

-0.06

-0.24

Working capital

-0.38

3.79

9.29

4.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.48

14.81

-8.63

29.11

Op profit growth

68.09

17.23

33.02

36.56

EBIT growth

38.13

18.5

15.2

-3.02

Net profit growth

207.9

-16.72

5.33

-68.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

275.76

236.92

158.73

142.04

165.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

275.76

236.92

158.73

142.04

165.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.91

1.66

1.18

1.14

2.42

Unison Metals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Unison Metals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Tiru U Mehta

Whole-time Director

Mahesh V Changrani

Independent Director

Prakash Rajyaguru

Independent Director

Manishaben Bipinchandra Panchal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mitali R Patel

Independent Director

Narendra D. Thakkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Unison Metals Ltd

Summary

Unison Metals Limited (UML) is an associate company of UCM Group of Industries which started its operation in June, 1990 as a Private Limited Company and subsequently became as a Public Limited Company in February, 1995. The Company was promoted by Uttam C Mehta, Mahesh V Changrani, Himanshu K Shah and Naresh V Changrani. In Aug.93, the Company took over Mohan Metals, a partnership firm engaged in the business of processing hot rolled sheets.The Companys main business activity is trading and Manufacturing of Steel Patta and Ceramics Products. It has 2 manufacturing units at Vatva, Ahmedabad, out of which, one unit is engaged in hot rolling of stainless steel sheets with an installed capacity of 4800 tpa and the other unit is engaged in the cold rolling of stainless steel with an installed capacity of 1080 tpa.In 1995-96, the company undertook an expansion programme to increase its hot and cold rolling capacities to 6000 tpa and 2400 tpa respectively. In addition to this, it also proposed to set up facilities for the manufacture of utensils with an installed capacity of 612 tpa.Since 18th April, 2011 the Company restarted few of the cold rolling mills for production of stainless steel sheets. To expand & diversify its activities, it commenced the trading activities in Electronics and Electric Kitchen ware items etc. in 2014. It further started production of new Ceramic Frit Project to get full utilization of gas in year 2018-19.Later, in 2018-19, the Company invested in the sh
Company FAQs

What is the Unison Metals Ltd share price today?

The Unison Metals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Unison Metals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unison Metals Ltd is ₹44.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Unison Metals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Unison Metals Ltd is 10.91 and 2.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Unison Metals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unison Metals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unison Metals Ltd is ₹19.2 and ₹36.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Unison Metals Ltd?

Unison Metals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.94%, 3 Years at -18.39%, 1 Year at 21.90%, 6 Month at -11.68%, 3 Month at 8.75% and 1 Month at 7.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Unison Metals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Unison Metals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.61 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.39 %

