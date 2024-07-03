SectorSteel
Open₹27.83
Prev. Close₹27.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.59
Day's High₹28.97
Day's Low₹27
52 Week's High₹36.8
52 Week's Low₹19.2
Book Value₹12.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.41
P/E10.91
EPS2.55
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.02
16.02
16.02
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.85
2.9
2.26
14.06
Net Worth
19.87
18.92
18.28
17.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
86.09
75.86
66.07
72.32
yoy growth (%)
13.48
14.81
-8.63
29.11
Raw materials
-48.62
-45.88
-41.71
-38.13
As % of sales
56.48
60.47
63.12
52.72
Employee costs
-4.5
-4.42
-2.62
-2.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.11
0.86
0.66
0.81
Depreciation
-2.56
-1.76
-1.19
-0.94
Tax paid
-0.57
-0.36
-0.06
-0.24
Working capital
-0.38
3.79
9.29
4.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.48
14.81
-8.63
29.11
Op profit growth
68.09
17.23
33.02
36.56
EBIT growth
38.13
18.5
15.2
-3.02
Net profit growth
207.9
-16.72
5.33
-68.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
275.76
236.92
158.73
142.04
165.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
275.76
236.92
158.73
142.04
165.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.91
1.66
1.18
1.14
2.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Tiru U Mehta
Whole-time Director
Mahesh V Changrani
Independent Director
Prakash Rajyaguru
Independent Director
Manishaben Bipinchandra Panchal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mitali R Patel
Independent Director
Narendra D. Thakkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Unison Metals Ltd
Summary
Unison Metals Limited (UML) is an associate company of UCM Group of Industries which started its operation in June, 1990 as a Private Limited Company and subsequently became as a Public Limited Company in February, 1995. The Company was promoted by Uttam C Mehta, Mahesh V Changrani, Himanshu K Shah and Naresh V Changrani. In Aug.93, the Company took over Mohan Metals, a partnership firm engaged in the business of processing hot rolled sheets.The Companys main business activity is trading and Manufacturing of Steel Patta and Ceramics Products. It has 2 manufacturing units at Vatva, Ahmedabad, out of which, one unit is engaged in hot rolling of stainless steel sheets with an installed capacity of 4800 tpa and the other unit is engaged in the cold rolling of stainless steel with an installed capacity of 1080 tpa.In 1995-96, the company undertook an expansion programme to increase its hot and cold rolling capacities to 6000 tpa and 2400 tpa respectively. In addition to this, it also proposed to set up facilities for the manufacture of utensils with an installed capacity of 612 tpa.Since 18th April, 2011 the Company restarted few of the cold rolling mills for production of stainless steel sheets. To expand & diversify its activities, it commenced the trading activities in Electronics and Electric Kitchen ware items etc. in 2014. It further started production of new Ceramic Frit Project to get full utilization of gas in year 2018-19.Later, in 2018-19, the Company invested in the sh
Read More
The Unison Metals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unison Metals Ltd is ₹44.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Unison Metals Ltd is 10.91 and 2.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unison Metals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unison Metals Ltd is ₹19.2 and ₹36.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Unison Metals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.94%, 3 Years at -18.39%, 1 Year at 21.90%, 6 Month at -11.68%, 3 Month at 8.75% and 1 Month at 7.99%.
