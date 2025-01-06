Unison Metals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.11
0.86
0.66
0.81
Depreciation
-2.56
-1.76
-1.19
-0.94
Tax paid
-0.57
-0.36
-0.06
-0.24
Working capital
-0.38
3.79
9.29
4.33
Other operating items
Operating
-1.4
2.52
8.69
3.95
Capital expenditure
4.63
8.08
2.09
-2.48
Free cash flow
3.22
10.6
10.78
1.47
Equity raised
25.08
21.92
18.35
17.48
Investing
0.04
-3.58
0.28
0.03
Financing
4.4
12.09
3.04
6.68
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
32.74
41.03
32.45
25.66
