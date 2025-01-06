iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Unison Metals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.99
(0.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Unison Metals Ltd

Unison Metals FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.11

0.86

0.66

0.81

Depreciation

-2.56

-1.76

-1.19

-0.94

Tax paid

-0.57

-0.36

-0.06

-0.24

Working capital

-0.38

3.79

9.29

4.33

Other operating items

Operating

-1.4

2.52

8.69

3.95

Capital expenditure

4.63

8.08

2.09

-2.48

Free cash flow

3.22

10.6

10.78

1.47

Equity raised

25.08

21.92

18.35

17.48

Investing

0.04

-3.58

0.28

0.03

Financing

4.4

12.09

3.04

6.68

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

32.74

41.03

32.45

25.66

Unison Metals : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Unison Metals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.