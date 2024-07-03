Unison Metals Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
66.83
54.36
107.2
53.47
60.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
66.83
54.36
107.2
53.47
60.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.16
0.07
0.18
0.22
Total Income
67.01
54.52
107.27
53.65
60.44
Total Expenditure
63.38
50.44
89.74
51.7
62.43
PBIDT
3.63
4.08
17.53
1.94
-1.99
Interest
2.17
1.49
2.2
1.93
1.77
PBDT
1.46
2.59
15.34
0.01
-3.76
Depreciation
0.95
0.93
1.13
0.89
0.89
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.24
0.49
1.72
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.21
-0.14
2.69
-0.76
-1.23
Reported Profit After Tax
0.48
1.31
9.79
-0.12
-3.42
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.48
1.31
9.84
-0.12
-3.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.48
1.31
9.84
-0.12
-3.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.3
0.82
6.14
-0.07
-2.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.02
16.02
16.02
16.02
16.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.43
7.5
16.35
3.62
-3.3
PBDTM(%)
2.18
4.76
14.3
0.01
-6.24
PATM(%)
0.71
2.4
9.13
-0.22
-5.68
