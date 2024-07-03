iifl-logo-icon 1
Unison Metals Ltd Quarterly Results

27
(-2.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

66.83

54.36

107.2

53.47

60.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

66.83

54.36

107.2

53.47

60.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.16

0.07

0.18

0.22

Total Income

67.01

54.52

107.27

53.65

60.44

Total Expenditure

63.38

50.44

89.74

51.7

62.43

PBIDT

3.63

4.08

17.53

1.94

-1.99

Interest

2.17

1.49

2.2

1.93

1.77

PBDT

1.46

2.59

15.34

0.01

-3.76

Depreciation

0.95

0.93

1.13

0.89

0.89

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.24

0.49

1.72

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.21

-0.14

2.69

-0.76

-1.23

Reported Profit After Tax

0.48

1.31

9.79

-0.12

-3.42

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.48

1.31

9.84

-0.12

-3.42

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.48

1.31

9.84

-0.12

-3.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.3

0.82

6.14

-0.07

-2.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.02

16.02

16.02

16.02

16.02

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.43

7.5

16.35

3.62

-3.3

PBDTM(%)

2.18

4.76

14.3

0.01

-6.24

PATM(%)

0.71

2.4

9.13

-0.22

-5.68

