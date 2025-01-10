Unison Metals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.02
16.02
16.02
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.85
2.9
2.26
14.06
Net Worth
19.87
18.92
18.28
17.26
Minority Interest
Debt
31.6
32.6
34.65
34.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.13
1.08
0.67
1.11
Total Liabilities
52.6
52.6
53.6
52.65
Fixed Assets
12.69
13.81
9.78
21.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.58
2.53
2.49
1.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.71
0.59
0
0.23
Networking Capital
34.26
33.42
39.33
29.2
Inventories
21.72
13.3
9.01
11.62
Inventory Days
49.26
Sundry Debtors
48
52.38
38.11
36.35
Debtor Days
154.11
Other Current Assets
13.5
12.48
14.89
5.55
Sundry Creditors
-36.57
-40.98
-18.47
-20.17
Creditor Days
85.51
Other Current Liabilities
-12.39
-3.76
-4.21
-4.15
Cash
2.35
2.26
1.99
0.03
Total Assets
52.59
52.61
53.59
52.65
