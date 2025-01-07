Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
86.09
75.86
66.07
72.32
yoy growth (%)
13.48
14.81
-8.63
29.11
Raw materials
-48.62
-45.88
-41.71
-38.13
As % of sales
56.48
60.47
63.12
52.72
Employee costs
-4.5
-4.42
-2.62
-2.07
As % of sales
5.23
5.82
3.97
2.87
Other costs
-24.84
-20.73
-17.62
-29.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.85
27.33
26.66
40.12
Operating profit
8.11
4.82
4.11
3.09
OPM
9.42
6.36
6.23
4.28
Depreciation
-2.56
-1.76
-1.19
-0.94
Interest expense
-4.02
-3.58
-3.09
-2.43
Other income
0.59
1.38
0.82
1.1
Profit before tax
2.11
0.86
0.66
0.81
Taxes
-0.57
-0.36
-0.06
-0.24
Tax rate
-27.25
-42.1
-9.13
-30.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.53
0.49
0.59
0.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.53
0.49
0.59
0.56
yoy growth (%)
207.9
-16.72
5.33
-68.48
NPM
1.78
0.65
0.9
0.78
