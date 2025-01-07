iifl-logo-icon 1
Unison Metals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

27.4
(-0.76%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:19:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

86.09

75.86

66.07

72.32

yoy growth (%)

13.48

14.81

-8.63

29.11

Raw materials

-48.62

-45.88

-41.71

-38.13

As % of sales

56.48

60.47

63.12

52.72

Employee costs

-4.5

-4.42

-2.62

-2.07

As % of sales

5.23

5.82

3.97

2.87

Other costs

-24.84

-20.73

-17.62

-29.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.85

27.33

26.66

40.12

Operating profit

8.11

4.82

4.11

3.09

OPM

9.42

6.36

6.23

4.28

Depreciation

-2.56

-1.76

-1.19

-0.94

Interest expense

-4.02

-3.58

-3.09

-2.43

Other income

0.59

1.38

0.82

1.1

Profit before tax

2.11

0.86

0.66

0.81

Taxes

-0.57

-0.36

-0.06

-0.24

Tax rate

-27.25

-42.1

-9.13

-30.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.53

0.49

0.59

0.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.53

0.49

0.59

0.56

yoy growth (%)

207.9

-16.72

5.33

-68.48

NPM

1.78

0.65

0.9

0.78

