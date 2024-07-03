iifl-logo-icon 1
Unison Metals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

26.3
(-1.20%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

168.56

164.25

108.54

82.76

117.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

168.56

164.25

108.54

82.76

117.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.84

0.89

0.65

0.96

1.36

Total Income

169.39

165.15

109.19

83.72

118.76

Total Expenditure

170.18

161.37

101.6

79.06

112.31

PBIDT

-0.78

3.78

7.59

4.66

6.44

Interest

5.75

4.14

3.83

4.57

3.74

PBDT

-6.53

-0.36

3.76

0.09

2.7

Depreciation

2.65

2.31

2.84

2.69

1.96

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.02

0.88

0

0.39

Deferred Tax

-2.91

-0.66

-0.31

-0.6

0.23

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.27

-2.04

0.35

-2.01

0.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.27

-2.04

0.2

-2.01

0.12

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-6.27

-2.04

0.2

-2.01

0.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.91

-1.27

0.12

-6.26

0.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.02

16.02

16.02

3.2

3.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.46

2.3

6.99

5.63

5.48

PBDTM(%)

-3.87

-0.21

3.46

0.1

2.29

PATM(%)

-3.71

-1.24

0.32

-2.42

0.1

