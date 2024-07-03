Unison Metals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
168.56
164.25
108.54
82.76
117.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
168.56
164.25
108.54
82.76
117.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.84
0.89
0.65
0.96
1.36
Total Income
169.39
165.15
109.19
83.72
118.76
Total Expenditure
170.18
161.37
101.6
79.06
112.31
PBIDT
-0.78
3.78
7.59
4.66
6.44
Interest
5.75
4.14
3.83
4.57
3.74
PBDT
-6.53
-0.36
3.76
0.09
2.7
Depreciation
2.65
2.31
2.84
2.69
1.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.02
0.88
0
0.39
Deferred Tax
-2.91
-0.66
-0.31
-0.6
0.23
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.27
-2.04
0.35
-2.01
0.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.27
-2.04
0.2
-2.01
0.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-6.27
-2.04
0.2
-2.01
0.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.91
-1.27
0.12
-6.26
0.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.02
16.02
16.02
3.2
3.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.46
2.3
6.99
5.63
5.48
PBDTM(%)
-3.87
-0.21
3.46
0.1
2.29
PATM(%)
-3.71
-1.24
0.32
-2.42
0.1
