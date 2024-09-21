|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|AGM 21/09/2024 The 34th Annual General Meeting of the Unison Metals Limited was held on Saturday 21, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means and the business as mentioned in the notice were transacted. In this regard we have enclosed herewith the Summary of the proceedings of the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/09/2024) With reference to the captioned subject, we hereby enclose the following: 1. Voting results of the business transacted at the AGM as required under regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulations-Annexure A 2. Report of the Scrutinizer dated 23 September, 2024 pursuant to section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)
