Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Unison Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Half yearly Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. To consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. UNAUDITED STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIALS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Oct 2024 26 Sep 2024

Inter-alia, to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve proposal for fund raising by equity issue, as may be decided by the Board, subject to requisite approvals; 2. To consider and transit any other business, if any, which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI circular dated July 13, 2023, we wish to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Tuesday, 1St October, 2024 and the said meeting commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:45 P.M. In that meeting the Board has considered and approved the following matters: 1. Raising of funds through issuance and allotment of equity shares for an aggregate amount of up to Rs. 35,00,00,000 (Rupees Thirty Five Crores Only) on right issue basis, on such terms and conditions as may be decided by the Board of Directors of our Company to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company, as on the record date (to be notified subsequently) 2. Appointment of various intermediaries for the aforesaid Rights Issue. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Tuesday, 27 August, 2024 and the said meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M. In that meeting the Board has considered and approved the following matters mentioned as per attachment

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Unison Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that meeting of Board of Directors of Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 02:00 P.M. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company to interlia transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. To consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its directors designated persons and their immediate relatives regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from 01st July 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. This is to bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors was held today i.e. Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 as required under Regulation 30 (Schedule III Part A(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI [Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, as amended from time to time, please note that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today has considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 02.00 P.M. and closed at around 02:45 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

This is to bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors was held today i.e. 08th July, 2024 as required under Regulation 30 (Schedule 111 Part A(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today has considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mrs. Rashi Tirth Mehta (DIN: 10697866) as an Additional Director and Managing Director of the Company. 2. Change of Designation of Mr. Tirth Uttam Mehta (DIN: 02176397) as a Managing Director to Director (Executive) of the Company. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 03:00 P.M. and closed at around 4:30 P.M. Kindly take note of the same and update record of the Company accordingly.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Unison Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30 May 2024 at 03:00 pm at the Registered Office of the Company to inter-alia transact the following business: 1.To consider and approve Annual Audited Standalone and consolidated Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 together with the Auditors Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015; 2.To consider the appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for conducting the Secretarial Audit for the FY 2024-2025. 3.To consider the appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for conducting the Internal Audit for the FY 2024-2025. 4.To consider the appointment of Cost Auditor of the Company for conducting the Cost Audit for the FY 2024-2025. 5.To consider and transit any other business if any. APPROVAL OF AUDITED STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIALS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED MARCH 2024. Pursuant to the Reg 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Reg, 2015, this is to inform that M/s. Susheel Ajmera &Co. has been appointed as Internal Auditor of the Company. Pursuant to Reg 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Reg,2015, this is inform that M/s. KVM & Co. has been appointed as Cost Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

This is to bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors was held today i.e. Saturday, 30th March, 2024 as required under Regulation 30 (Schedule III Part A(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, as amended from time to time, please note that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today has considered and approved the following: 1. Completion of tenure of Mr. Prakash Jaswantraj Rajyaguru as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from 31st March, 2024. 2. Reconstitution of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

Unison Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14 February 2024 at 01:00 P.M. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia transact the following business: The Agenda for the meeting is as under: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023; 2. To consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. The Company has intimated its directors designated persons and their immediate relatives regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from 01 January 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 14/02/2024 FOR THE APPROVAL OF THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTH ENDED 31.12.2023 UNAUDITED STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINACIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTH ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024