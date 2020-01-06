To the Members of M/S. Unisys Softwares & Holding Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opini?n

We have audited the accompany?ng standalone financial statements of M/S, Unisys Softwares & Holding Industries Limited(1the Company"}, wh?ch comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profitand Loss (induding Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafterreferred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opini?n and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Compan?es Act, 2013("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Compan?es (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principies generally accepted in India, of the State of affairs of the Company as at March 32, 2023, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opini?n

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements ?n accordance with the Standards on Auditrng specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsib?lities under those Standards are further descr?bed in the Auditoria Respons?bil?ties for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are ?ndependent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ?ndependence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsib?lities In accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Codc of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have oblained ?s sufficient and appropriate to provrde a basis for our audit opini?n on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Emphasis of Mattera

The Company ?s having investments in some of small cap illiquid stocks where either there is very thin trading or is no trading during the entire financial year. Even trading in some of these shares has been suspended by Stock Exchanges. The Company has valued these shares on lasttraded price on B5E/CSE and has not made any provisi?n for the possible losses.

?i. The audited financial statement, valuation of the unquoted investments are subject to the valuation by independent valuer, as per management explanaron they are under process to carrying out fair valuation from reg?stered valuer, these are shown its investment valu?.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most srgnif ?canee in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opini?n thereon, and we do not provide a sep?rate opini?n on these matters. Based on the circumstances and faets of the audit and entity, there arent key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Compan/s Board of Directora is responsible forthe preparation of the other information, The other information comprises the Information ?ncluded in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report induding Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholderis Information, but does not indude the standalone financial statements and our auditoris report thereon.

Our opini?n on the standalone Ind AS financia! statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusi?n thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS standalone financial statements, our responsibi/ity is to read the other Information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially ?nconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements orourknowledge obtained during the course ofour audit orotherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the Work we have performed, we condude that there is a material misstatement of th?s other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management* Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors ts responsible for the matters stated in sertion 134(5) of the Act with respect to r preparation of these standalone Ind AS financia! statements that g?ve a true and fair view of the financia! position, financial performance ?nduding other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equ?ty of the Company in accordance with the accounting principies generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under sectlon 133 of the Act read with the Compames (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also ?ncludes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provrsions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets ofthe Company and for preventing and detecting fraud s and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial Controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and compfeteness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentaron of the standalone Ind AS financia! statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whetherdue to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, managemert is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continu? as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liqu?date the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternat?ve buttodoso.

The Board of Directors ts responsible foroverseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibil?ties forthe Audit ofthe Standalone Financial Statements

Our object?ves are to obta?n reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whple are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that ineludes our opini?n. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance withSAswiH always detect a material misstatement when rt exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are consi de red material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to ?nfluence the economrc decisions of users taken on the bas?s of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement ofthe standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obta?n audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opini?n. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, orthe override of internal Controls.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial Controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)0) ofthe Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opini?n on whether the Company has adequate internal financial Controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of > such Controls.

• Eval?ate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disdosures made by management.

• Condude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continu? as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attent?on in our auditors report to the related disdosures ?n the standalone financial statements or, if such disdosures are ?nadequate, to modify our opini?n, Ourconclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained upto the date of our auditors However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continu? as a going concern.

• Eval?ate the overall presentaron, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disdosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a mannerthat achieves fair presentation.

• Eval?ate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disdosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a mannerthat achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable userof the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit Work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii)to eval?ate the effect of any ?dent?fied misstatements ?n the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the ptanned seo pe and t?ming ofthe audit and sign?ficant audit findirigs, including any significant deficiencres ?n internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with releyant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bearon our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financia! statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters ?n our auditores report unless law or regulation preeludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report be cause the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication,

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

i. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the Information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessaryforthe purposes of our audit.

b) In our opini?n, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance 5heet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the retevant books of account.

d) In our opini?n, the aforesaid standalone financia! statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representat?ons received from the directora as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Oirectors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financia! Controls over financi?l reporting ofthe Company with reference to these standalone ind AS financia! statements and the operating effectiveness of such Controls, refer to our sep?rate Report in "Annexure A" to this report;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended.

In our opini?n and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the yearis in accordance with the provisionsof section 197 ofthe Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opini?n and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position in its financia! statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contra?is for which there were any material foreseeabte losses under the applicable law or accounting standards;

?ii. There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material e?ther indiv?dually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or ?nvested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or ent?ty, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or ind?rectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf ofthe Company ("Ult?mate Benefictar?es") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ult?mate Beneficiares;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either indiv?dually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any

person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the Understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of time Funding Party ("Ult?mate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiarles;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the re presentations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v, The Company has not paid or declared any dividend during the year and until the date of report; hence, Compliance in accordance with section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditos Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of india in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure- B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Mahato Prabir & Associates Chartered Accountants Place: Kolkata ICAI Registration No. 325966E Date: May 30, 2023 Prabir Mahato Partner M. No. 060238

(Referred to ?n paragraph i(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Membera of M/S. Unisys Softwares & Holding Industries Limited of even date)

Report on the Interna! Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial Controls over financia! reporting of M/S. Unisys Softwares & Holding Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 3023 in conjunction with ouraudit of the standalone financial Statements of the Company forthe year ended on that date,

Management! Responsibility for Interna! Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financia! Controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential Components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Interna) Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the institute of Chartered Accountantsof India. These responsibilities inelude the design, ?mplementation and maintenarce of adequate interna! financial Controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, includ?ng adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the t?mely preparation of reliable financia! Information, asrequired under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditoris Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opini?n on the interna) financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Interna! Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent appltcable to an audit of interna! financial Controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance aboul whelher adequate interna! financial Controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and ifsuch Controls operated effectively in all material respeets.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the interna! financial Controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial Controls over financia! reporting ineluded obtaining an understanding of ?nternal financial Controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness ex?sts, and testingand eva?uating the design and operating effectiveness of interna! control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, ?neluding the assessment ofthe risks of material misstatement ofthe financial statements, whetherdue tofraud or error,

We believe that the audit evidence we have obta?ned is sufficient and appropriate to provide ? basis for our audit opini?n ^ on the interna! financial Controls System over financial reporting ofthe Company,

Meaning of Interna! Financia! Controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS financial statements

A Companys ?nternal financial control with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process desigrted to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principies. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions ofthe assets ofthe Company,-

(2} provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principies, and that receipts and expenditures ofthe Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directora ofthe Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition ofthe Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Interna) Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial Controls over financial reporting, induding the possibitity of collusion or ?mproper management override of Controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections ofany evaluation ofthe internal financial Controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become ?nadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteri?rate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial Controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial Controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internat control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ?ssued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Mahato Prabir & Associates Chartered Accountants Place: Kolkata ICAI Registration No. 325966E Date: May 30, 2023 Prabir Mahato Partner M. No. 060238

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of M/s. Unisys Softwares & Holding Industries Limited of even date)

1. In respect of its Fixed Assets:

a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and

situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(ii) The Company does have intangible assets during the year accordingly the requirement of clause (i)(B) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The property, plant and equipment, were physically verified during the year by the Management, in accordance with a regular program of verification which in our opini?n, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed o n such verification.

c) The Company does not have any ?mmovable properttes held in its name disclosed, in the financial statements. Accordingly the requirement of clause (i)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applic?ble to the Company,

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition)Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. a) The Company is engaged primarily in lending activities and consequently does not hold any physical

inventories. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ii)(a)of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to information and explanations given to us, The Company has not been availed any working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Consequently, the requirement of clause (ii) (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3. As explained to us, the Company is a Non-Deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and as a part of its business activities is engaged in the business of lending across various types of loans.

During the year, in the ordinary course of its business, the Company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured and unsecured, to companies, firms, and limited liability Partnerships and other parties. With respect to such investments, guarantees/security and loans and advances:

a) The provisions of paragraph 3(iii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company as its principal business is to give loans;

b) In our opinion, having regard to the nature of the Companys business, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest;

c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans (together referred to as loan assets), the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Note no. 4 to the standalone financial statements explains the Companys accounting policy relating to impairment of financial assets which include loan assets. In accordance with that policy, loan assets with balance as at 31 March 2023 is as under-

i. the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, jo?nt ventures and associates;

Particulars Amount (Rs. in Lakh) Aggregate amount granted during the year- Others Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Others 1306.596 Lakhs

d) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

e) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of mterest

has been st?pulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of mterest are generally been regularas perst?pulat?on, -

f) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstand?ng as at the balance sheet date.

g) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended orfresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans glven to the same parties.

h) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Henee, reporting under clause 3<Fi?Kf) ?S not applicable.

4. According to Information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making jnvestment and providing guarantees and secur?ties, as applicable.

5. In our Opini?n and according to the Information and explanations given to us, the Company be?ng NBFC registered with RBI, provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Depos?ts) Rules, 2014, as amended, are not applicable to the Company. We are informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard,

6. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(2) of the Companies Act, 2023, for the business activities carried out by the Company. Henee reporting under paragraph3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

7. According to the informaron and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. Considering the nature of business that the Company is engaged k>, Sales Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty and Valu? Added Tax are not applicable to the Company.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, . Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,. 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income-tax or Sales tax or Service tax or Goods and Services tax or duty of Customs or duty of Excise or Vakie added taxes which haye not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes as on March 31, 2023.

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disdosed as ^ income during the yearin the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961),

9. a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Henee reporting under dause 3(?x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial ?nstitution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans af the beginning of the year and henee, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) On an overall examinat?on of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term bas?s have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes bythe Company,

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken ariy funds from any entity or person on account of orto meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and henee reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

10. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer of Equity Shares during the year, In our Opini?n, the end use of the money raised is as per the ternns and condit?ons stated in the offer document.

b) During the year, the company has not made preferential allotment or pr?vate placement of shares.

11. a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been

not?ced or reported during the year.

b) According to the information and explanat?ons given to us, no report under sub-section (i2>of Section 143of

the Act has been filed by the auditors ?n Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Compan?es (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. *

c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower compla?nts received by the Company during the year, if any {and upto the date of th?s report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

12. In our opini?n and according to the information and explanat?ons given to us, the Company is not a Nidhl Company. Accordingly, the provis?ons of clause 3(x?i)of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opini?n and according to the information and explanat?ons given to us the Company is in compliance with Section s 177 and 188 of the Compan?es Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. a) In our opini?n the Company has an adequate intemal audit System commensurate with the s?ze and the nature of?ts business.

b) We have considered the intemal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. In our opini?n during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with ?ts Directora or persons connected with its Directora and henee provis?ons of section 192 of the Compan?es Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. a) The Company is reg?stered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial orHousing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the reguiations made by the Reserve Bank of India.(d) As per the information and explanat?ons received, thegroup CIC as part ofthegroup.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year, Accordingly, clause 3(xy??) of the Order is not applicable.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, age?ng and ?xpected dates of real?sation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directora and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidente supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as oh the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting ?ts liabilities existing atthe date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, State that this is , not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further State that our reporting is based on the faets up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee ?or any assurance that all liabilities faHing due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibiltty (CSR) requiring a transfer to a Fund

specified in Schedule Vil to the Compan?es Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx){a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to a special account in compliance with provisi?n of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting underclause3{xx)(b>of the Order is not applicable for the year.

21. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.