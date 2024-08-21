Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹3.24
Prev. Close₹3.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.95
Day's High₹3.24
Day's Low₹3.24
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.45
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
23
23
23
23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-24.09
4.11
5.55
5.88
Net Worth
-1.09
27.11
28.55
28.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
246.48
509.32
455.68
473.14
yoy growth (%)
-51.6
11.77
-3.69
22.15
Raw materials
-276.07
-510.06
-456.78
-712.42
As % of sales
112
100.14
100.24
150.57
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.16
-0.16
-0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-29.25
0.13
0.13
0.7
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.2
-0.3
-0.45
Tax paid
0.03
-0.04
-0.04
-0.32
Working capital
-29.34
0.25
-1.14
180.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.6
11.77
-3.69
22.15
Op profit growth
2,315.9
-19.47
-99.34
-9,175.63
EBIT growth
-21,813.85
-43.23
-89.61
16.31
Net profit growth
-36,968.73
-9.18
-76.6
-24.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Sushil Kumar Purohit
Independent Director
Supyar Kanwar
Independent Director
Sunita Rani Paride
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd
Summary
Unisys Softwares & Holding Industries Ltd. is India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of software trading, investment in shares and securities and of Non-bank financial companies (NBFC) activities. The Company operates in three segments: sale of software and hardware/mobile, investment activities and other operational activities. Unisys Softwares and Holding Industries was incorporated in the year 1992 inKolkata, West Bengal. The Company offers its services to customers through industry practices in Software development as well as in the services of NBFC activities. The Company use to do trading in the Software, by way of developing of Software through professionals by way of assignment basis and sell them into the market as per mutual understanding.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.