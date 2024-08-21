iifl-logo-icon 1
Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd Share Price

3.24
(-1.82%)
Jan 6, 2020|10:50:34 AM

Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3.24

Prev. Close

3.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.95

Day's High

3.24

Day's Low

3.24

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.45

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:45 PM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.75%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 80.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

23

23

23

23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-24.09

4.11

5.55

5.88

Net Worth

-1.09

27.11

28.55

28.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

246.48

509.32

455.68

473.14

yoy growth (%)

-51.6

11.77

-3.69

22.15

Raw materials

-276.07

-510.06

-456.78

-712.42

As % of sales

112

100.14

100.24

150.57

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.16

-0.16

-0.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-29.25

0.13

0.13

0.7

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.2

-0.3

-0.45

Tax paid

0.03

-0.04

-0.04

-0.32

Working capital

-29.34

0.25

-1.14

180.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.6

11.77

-3.69

22.15

Op profit growth

2,315.9

-19.47

-99.34

-9,175.63

EBIT growth

-21,813.85

-43.23

-89.61

16.31

Net profit growth

-36,968.73

-9.18

-76.6

-24.83

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Sushil Kumar Purohit

Independent Director

Supyar Kanwar

Independent Director

Sunita Rani Paride

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd

Summary

Unisys Softwares & Holding Industries Ltd. is India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of software trading, investment in shares and securities and of Non-bank financial companies (NBFC) activities. The Company operates in three segments: sale of software and hardware/mobile, investment activities and other operational activities. Unisys Softwares and Holding Industries was incorporated in the year 1992 inKolkata, West Bengal. The Company offers its services to customers through industry practices in Software development as well as in the services of NBFC activities. The Company use to do trading in the Software, by way of developing of Software through professionals by way of assignment basis and sell them into the market as per mutual understanding.
