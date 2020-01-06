Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
246.48
509.32
455.68
473.14
yoy growth (%)
-51.6
11.77
-3.69
22.15
Raw materials
-276.07
-510.06
-456.78
-712.42
As % of sales
112
100.14
100.24
150.57
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.16
-0.16
-0.18
As % of sales
0.07
0.03
0.03
0.03
Other costs
-0.78
-0.35
-0.3
-0.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.31
0.06
0.06
0.07
Operating profit
-30.55
-1.26
-1.57
-239.81
OPM
-12.39
-0.24
-0.34
-50.68
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.2
-0.3
-0.45
Interest expense
0
0
-0.1
-1.58
Other income
1.43
1.59
2.1
242.55
Profit before tax
-29.25
0.13
0.13
0.7
Taxes
0.03
-0.04
-0.04
-0.32
Tax rate
-0.12
-32.73
-30.9
-46.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-29.21
0.09
0.09
0.37
Exceptional items
0
-0.01
0
0
Net profit
-29.21
0.07
0.08
0.37
yoy growth (%)
-36,968.73
-9.18
-76.6
-24.83
NPM
-11.85
0.01
0.01
0.07
