Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.24
(-1.82%)
Jan 6, 2020|10:50:34 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

246.48

509.32

455.68

473.14

yoy growth (%)

-51.6

11.77

-3.69

22.15

Raw materials

-276.07

-510.06

-456.78

-712.42

As % of sales

112

100.14

100.24

150.57

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.16

-0.16

-0.18

As % of sales

0.07

0.03

0.03

0.03

Other costs

-0.78

-0.35

-0.3

-0.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.31

0.06

0.06

0.07

Operating profit

-30.55

-1.26

-1.57

-239.81

OPM

-12.39

-0.24

-0.34

-50.68

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.2

-0.3

-0.45

Interest expense

0

0

-0.1

-1.58

Other income

1.43

1.59

2.1

242.55

Profit before tax

-29.25

0.13

0.13

0.7

Taxes

0.03

-0.04

-0.04

-0.32

Tax rate

-0.12

-32.73

-30.9

-46.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-29.21

0.09

0.09

0.37

Exceptional items

0

-0.01

0

0

Net profit

-29.21

0.07

0.08

0.37

yoy growth (%)

-36,968.73

-9.18

-76.6

-24.83

NPM

-11.85

0.01

0.01

0.07

