Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.24
(-1.82%)
Jan 6, 2020|10:50:34 AM

Unisys Soft. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-29.25

0.13

0.13

0.7

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.2

-0.3

-0.45

Tax paid

0.03

-0.04

-0.04

-0.32

Working capital

-29.34

0.25

-1.14

180.87

Other operating items

Operating

-58.69

0.14

-1.34

180.79

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-58.69

0.14

-1.34

180.79

Equity raised

72.51

72.36

72.18

71.1

Investing

0

0

0

-177.27

Financing

28.27

28.52

30.01

29.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

42.09

101.02

100.84

103.7

