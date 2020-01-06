Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-29.25
0.13
0.13
0.7
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.2
-0.3
-0.45
Tax paid
0.03
-0.04
-0.04
-0.32
Working capital
-29.34
0.25
-1.14
180.87
Other operating items
Operating
-58.69
0.14
-1.34
180.79
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-58.69
0.14
-1.34
180.79
Equity raised
72.51
72.36
72.18
71.1
Investing
0
0
0
-177.27
Financing
28.27
28.52
30.01
29.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
42.09
101.02
100.84
103.7
