Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
23
23
23
23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-24.09
4.11
5.55
5.88
Net Worth
-1.09
27.11
28.55
28.88
Minority Interest
Debt
13.61
13.61
13.61
13.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.52
40.72
42.16
42.49
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.05
0.08
0.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.2
0.2
0.19
0.18
Networking Capital
-0.83
3.17
4.69
4.73
Inventories
2.15
6.16
7.47
7.42
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.81
0.6
0.55
0.55
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.35
1.33
1.33
1.34
Sundry Creditors
-3.9
-3.9
-3.89
-3.94
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.24
-1.02
-0.77
-0.64
Cash
0.06
0.05
0.05
0.05
Total Assets
-0.53
3.47
5.01
5.08
