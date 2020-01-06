iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

3.24
(-1.82%)
Jan 6, 2020|10:50:34 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

23

23

23

23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-24.09

4.11

5.55

5.88

Net Worth

-1.09

27.11

28.55

28.88

Minority Interest

Debt

13.61

13.61

13.61

13.61

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.52

40.72

42.16

42.49

Fixed Assets

0.04

0.05

0.08

0.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.2

0.2

0.19

0.18

Networking Capital

-0.83

3.17

4.69

4.73

Inventories

2.15

6.16

7.47

7.42

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.81

0.6

0.55

0.55

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.35

1.33

1.33

1.34

Sundry Creditors

-3.9

-3.9

-3.89

-3.94

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.24

-1.02

-0.77

-0.64

Cash

0.06

0.05

0.05

0.05

Total Assets

-0.53

3.47

5.01

5.08

Unisys Soft. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.