Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd Company Summary

3.24
(-1.82%)
Jan 6, 2020|10:50:34 AM

Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd Summary

Unisys Softwares & Holding Industries Ltd. is India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of software trading, investment in shares and securities and of Non-bank financial companies (NBFC) activities. The Company operates in three segments: sale of software and hardware/mobile, investment activities and other operational activities. Unisys Softwares and Holding Industries was incorporated in the year 1992 inKolkata, West Bengal. The Company offers its services to customers through industry practices in Software development as well as in the services of NBFC activities. The Company use to do trading in the Software, by way of developing of Software through professionals by way of assignment basis and sell them into the market as per mutual understanding.

