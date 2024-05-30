To

The Members of

Unitech International Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statement

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Unitech International Limited, ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended and notes to the financial statement, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit & Loss statement, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Material Uncertainty Relating to Going Concern

1. We draw attention that financial statements which, indicate that company have accumulated losses and its net worth has been eroded, the Company’s has incurred a net loss during the current and previous year, the Company’s current liabilities exceed its current assets as at balance sheet. These condition along with other matters, indicates that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the company ability to continue as going concern. The accounts, however has been prepared by the management on a going concern basis for the reason stated in aforesaid note.

Our report is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Other Matters

1. The Company has various litigations pending before various authorities, the outcome of which are material but not practicable for the Company to estimate the timings of cash outflows, as well as per Legal opinions obtained by the Management of the Company, it is not probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation.

2. Balances of Trade receivables, Trade Payables, Advance and deposits received/ given, from /to customers are subject to confirmations and subsequent reconciliation.

3. Borrowings from banks and financial institutions have been classified as nonperforming assets by the lenders. Balance confirmation of the outstanding loan has not provided by Management. As the borrowings have been considered as NPA, no interest has been charged by the banks.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Director is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. ? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. ? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the (Ind-AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

" Annexure B". g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. Regarding payment of managerial remuneration within limits.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule

11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year

For and on behalf of

ADV & Associates

Chartered Accountants FRN.128045W

Prakash Mandhaniya

Partner

Membership No.: 421679 Place: Mumbai Dated: 30.05.2024 UDIN: 24421679BKFSWD8615

(Annexure A to the Independent Auditors’ Report)

(Referred to in our report to the member Unitech International Limited),

To the best of our knowledge and information, according to the explanations provided to us by the Company, the audit procedures followed by us and examination of the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of fixed assets. The commercial manufacturing in the company has commenced on 01st April 2019. The Plant and Machinery was put to use on 01st April 2019. As Explained to us, The fixed assets are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, the fixed assets has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. The title deeds of immovable properties in fixed assets to the financial statements are held in the name of the Company ii. Based on the explanation’s given to us, the physical verification of inventory (excluding stocks with third parties) has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. Physical verification of stock has been performed, it is reasonably known the extent of the discrepancies and therefore the effect has been given in the financial accounts of the company. In our opinion the nature of material as dealt by the company contains various foreign ingredients, and are very likely to weight loss of the material. The quantity and value loss adjustment is made by the management in the financials in the current year. iii. According to the information and explanations, The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(iii), (iii)(a), (iii)(b) and (iii)(c) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company. iv. The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments, or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 and 186. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(iv) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company. v. In our Opinion, The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable. vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of Statutory Dues.

a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Act, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amount payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except the following:

Name of Status Nature of Dues Period to which amount relates Amount (In Rs.) Date Of Payment Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax A.Y. 2022-23 12,57,030 Unpaid

b) According to information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities during the year, except for the following.

Name of the statute Nature of Dues Amount in Rs. Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending MVAT Act, 2022 Sales Tax and Interest (CST) 1,11,76,306/- 2012-2013 Joint Commissioner Appeals MVAT Act, 2022 Sales Tax and Interest (CST) 7,70,255/- 2014-2015 Joint Commissioner Appeals

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions that were not recorded in the books of account, and which has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (Section 43 of 1961).

ix. In respect of Term Loans a) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company has delayed in repayment of following loans.

Nature of borrowing, including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Cash Credit Bank Of Maharashtra 991.37 Lakhs Interest plus Instalment Unpaid Working Capital Term Loan Bank Of Maharashtra 1145 Lakhs Interest plus Instalment Unpaid Funded Interest Term Loan Bank Of Maharashtra 155.35 Lakhs Interest plus Instalment Unpaid Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line Bank Of Maharashtra 169.77 Lakhs Interest plus Instalment Unpaid Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme Bank Of Maharashtra 150.00 Lakhs Interest Unpaid

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company has not borrowed any term loans during the year, hence reporting under sub-clause 3(ix)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company. d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company, hence reporting under sub-clause 3(ix) (d) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company. e) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint ventures, hence sub-clause 3(ix)(e) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company. f) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures. Hence reporting under sub-clause 3(ix)(f) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

x. According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) and not made any preferential allotment / private placement of shares / fully / partly / optionally convertible debentures during the year under review, hence reporting under clause 3(x) and sub-clause (a) and

(b) of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company. xi. According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. No fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported and No whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year, hence Clause 3(xi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company. According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of verification of records, no report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by Auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government and hence no reporting is required under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence clause 3(xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report)

Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company. xiii. Based on our audit procedures and on the information given by the management, the company has complied with the sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 for all the transactions with the related parties and the details of such transactions have been properly disclosed in the Ind AS Financial Statement as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business. But company has not made any Appointment of Internal Auditor during the year. xv. In our opinion and based on our examination. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors, hence reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company. xvi. a) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company is a NBFC registered under section 45-IA of the reserve bank of India Act, 1934 and eligible to do business as a NBFC. b) The Company has conducted the non-banking financial activities with a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the RBI as per the RBI Act. The Company has not conducted any housing finance activities and is not required to obtain CoR for such activities from the RBI. c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has incurred cash losses in the current financial year. The amount of cash losses incurred during the year is Rs.66.87 Lakhs. xviii. There was end of term of the previous statutory auditors during the year as per section 140 of company Act, 2013 and new auditor is appointed as per under section 139 as per company Act, 2013, accordingly. Clause (3)(xviii) Companies Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, although the Company fulfilled the criteria as specified under section 135(1) of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, however, in the absence of average net profits in the immediately three preceding years, there is no requirement for the Company to spend any amount under subsection (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. According to information & explanation given to us there is no group of companies, hence not required to report in Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020?

For and on behalf of ADV & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: - 128045W

Prakash Mandhaniya Partner Membership No. 421679 Place: Mumbai Dated: 30.05.2024 UDIN: 24421679BKFSWD8615

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditor’s Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report to the Members of Unitech International Limited,

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section

3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Unitech International Limited, ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on

Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting.

A company’s internal financial control over financial is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial controls reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For and on behalf of

ADV & Associates

Chartered Accountants FRN.128045W

Prakash Mandhaniya

Partner

Membership No.: 421679 Place: Mumbai

Dated: 30.05.2024

UDIN: 24421679BKFSWD8615