Unitech International Ltd Share Price

5.05
(-3.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:30:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.05
  • Day's High5.05
  • 52 Wk High7.23
  • Prev. Close5.21
  • Day's Low5.05
  • 52 Wk Low 4.42
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-26.91
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.1
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Unitech International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

5.05

Prev. Close

5.21

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

5.05

Day's Low

5.05

52 Week's High

7.23

52 Week's Low

4.42

Book Value

-26.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Unitech International Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

Unitech International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Unitech International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.01%

Non-Promoter- 68.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 68.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Unitech International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.99

9.99

9.99

9.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-36.32

-9.21

2.43

2.68

Net Worth

-26.33

0.77

12.42

12.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

25.78

104.97

145.66

131.46

yoy growth (%)

-75.43

-27.93

10.8

-3.3

Raw materials

-17.23

-95.83

-138.89

-127.22

As % of sales

66.85

91.29

95.34

96.77

Employee costs

-1.05

-1.47

-1.3

-0.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.64

0.22

0.62

0.46

Depreciation

-1.83

-2.06

-0.96

-0.93

Tax paid

0.37

-0.38

-0.3

-0.21

Working capital

-1.2

11.33

4.52

11.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-75.43

-27.93

10.8

-3.3

Op profit growth

10.54

20.17

32.98

9.02

EBIT growth

25.09

-23.49

67.49

12.45

Net profit growth

67.53

-150.36

29.32

20.72

No Record Found

Unitech International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Unitech International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & CFO

Joseph Mathoor

Director

Grace Jose Mathoor

Independent Director

Thomas Joseph

Whole-time Director

Palsi Nadersha Bhathena

Independent Director

Dipak Kothari

Managing Director

Rohaan Bhathena

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Unitech International Ltd

Summary

Unitech International Limited, established in 1994, is having 100% EOU (Export Oriented Unit) status granted by Government of India, for dealing in ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It converts copper, brass and aluminum and make ingots out of it. The Company is in the business of re-cycling of E-waste. Apart from these, it engages in the manufacture and sale of metal drums and barrels, and agri-equipments. Over the years, the Group has diversified into various business activities like manufacturing Imports, exports and Trading etc. in diversified interest. The other repudiated producers of this items are Mitsibush , Du PONT and others.
Company FAQs

What is the Unitech International Ltd share price today?

The Unitech International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Unitech International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unitech International Ltd is ₹5.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Unitech International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Unitech International Ltd is 0 and -0.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Unitech International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unitech International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unitech International Ltd is ₹4.42 and ₹7.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Unitech International Ltd?

Unitech International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.34%, 3 Years at -19.51%, 1 Year at -23.94%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at -5.27% and 1 Month at 1.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Unitech International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Unitech International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 68.98 %

