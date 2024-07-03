Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹5.05
Prev. Close₹5.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹5.05
Day's Low₹5.05
52 Week's High₹7.23
52 Week's Low₹4.42
Book Value₹-26.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.99
9.99
9.99
9.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-36.32
-9.21
2.43
2.68
Net Worth
-26.33
0.77
12.42
12.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
25.78
104.97
145.66
131.46
yoy growth (%)
-75.43
-27.93
10.8
-3.3
Raw materials
-17.23
-95.83
-138.89
-127.22
As % of sales
66.85
91.29
95.34
96.77
Employee costs
-1.05
-1.47
-1.3
-0.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.64
0.22
0.62
0.46
Depreciation
-1.83
-2.06
-0.96
-0.93
Tax paid
0.37
-0.38
-0.3
-0.21
Working capital
-1.2
11.33
4.52
11.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-75.43
-27.93
10.8
-3.3
Op profit growth
10.54
20.17
32.98
9.02
EBIT growth
25.09
-23.49
67.49
12.45
Net profit growth
67.53
-150.36
29.32
20.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & CFO
Joseph Mathoor
Director
Grace Jose Mathoor
Independent Director
Thomas Joseph
Whole-time Director
Palsi Nadersha Bhathena
Independent Director
Dipak Kothari
Managing Director
Rohaan Bhathena
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Unitech International Ltd
Summary
Unitech International Limited, established in 1994, is having 100% EOU (Export Oriented Unit) status granted by Government of India, for dealing in ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It converts copper, brass and aluminum and make ingots out of it. The Company is in the business of re-cycling of E-waste. Apart from these, it engages in the manufacture and sale of metal drums and barrels, and agri-equipments. Over the years, the Group has diversified into various business activities like manufacturing Imports, exports and Trading etc. in diversified interest. The other repudiated producers of this items are Mitsibush , Du PONT and others.
Read More
The Unitech International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unitech International Ltd is ₹5.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Unitech International Ltd is 0 and -0.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unitech International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unitech International Ltd is ₹4.42 and ₹7.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Unitech International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.34%, 3 Years at -19.51%, 1 Year at -23.94%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at -5.27% and 1 Month at 1.36%.
