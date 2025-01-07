Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
25.78
104.97
145.66
131.46
yoy growth (%)
-75.43
-27.93
10.8
-3.3
Raw materials
-17.23
-95.83
-138.89
-127.22
As % of sales
66.85
91.29
95.34
96.77
Employee costs
-1.05
-1.47
-1.3
-0.7
As % of sales
4.07
1.4
0.89
0.53
Other costs
-3.04
-3.62
-2.12
-1.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.8
3.45
1.46
0.77
Operating profit
4.45
4.02
3.35
2.51
OPM
17.26
3.83
2.29
1.91
Depreciation
-1.83
-2.06
-0.96
-0.93
Interest expense
-3.48
-2.04
-2.34
-1.3
Other income
0.22
0.3
0.57
0.18
Profit before tax
-0.64
0.22
0.62
0.46
Taxes
0.37
-0.38
-0.3
-0.21
Tax rate
-58.48
-170.34
-48.61
-47.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.26
-0.16
0.31
0.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.26
-0.16
0.31
0.24
yoy growth (%)
67.53
-150.36
29.32
20.72
NPM
-1.04
-0.15
0.21
0.18
