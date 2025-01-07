iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Unitech International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.07
(-2.69%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:15:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Unitech International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

25.78

104.97

145.66

131.46

yoy growth (%)

-75.43

-27.93

10.8

-3.3

Raw materials

-17.23

-95.83

-138.89

-127.22

As % of sales

66.85

91.29

95.34

96.77

Employee costs

-1.05

-1.47

-1.3

-0.7

As % of sales

4.07

1.4

0.89

0.53

Other costs

-3.04

-3.62

-2.12

-1.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.8

3.45

1.46

0.77

Operating profit

4.45

4.02

3.35

2.51

OPM

17.26

3.83

2.29

1.91

Depreciation

-1.83

-2.06

-0.96

-0.93

Interest expense

-3.48

-2.04

-2.34

-1.3

Other income

0.22

0.3

0.57

0.18

Profit before tax

-0.64

0.22

0.62

0.46

Taxes

0.37

-0.38

-0.3

-0.21

Tax rate

-58.48

-170.34

-48.61

-47.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.26

-0.16

0.31

0.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.26

-0.16

0.31

0.24

yoy growth (%)

67.53

-150.36

29.32

20.72

NPM

-1.04

-0.15

0.21

0.18

Unitech Internat : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Unitech International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.