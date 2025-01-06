iifl-logo-icon 1
Unitech International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.21
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Unitech Internat FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.64

0.22

0.62

0.46

Depreciation

-1.83

-2.06

-0.96

-0.93

Tax paid

0.37

-0.38

-0.3

-0.21

Working capital

-1.2

11.33

4.52

11.97

Other operating items

Operating

-3.3

9.1

3.87

11.28

Capital expenditure

0.02

0.23

0.23

-1.16

Free cash flow

-3.27

9.33

4.1

10.12

Equity raised

5.93

5.88

4.82

4.33

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

37.21

36.18

25.16

28.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

39.87

51.39

34.08

42.79

