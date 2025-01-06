Unitech International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.64
0.22
0.62
0.46
Depreciation
-1.83
-2.06
-0.96
-0.93
Tax paid
0.37
-0.38
-0.3
-0.21
Working capital
-1.2
11.33
4.52
11.97
Other operating items
Operating
-3.3
9.1
3.87
11.28
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.23
0.23
-1.16
Free cash flow
-3.27
9.33
4.1
10.12
Equity raised
5.93
5.88
4.82
4.33
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
37.21
36.18
25.16
28.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
39.87
51.39
34.08
42.79
