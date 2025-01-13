Unitech International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.99
9.99
9.99
9.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-36.32
-9.21
2.43
2.68
Net Worth
-26.33
0.77
12.42
12.67
Minority Interest
Debt
27.83
28.62
28.71
33.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.35
Total Liabilities
1.5
29.4
41.13
46.91
Fixed Assets
3.58
5.04
6.23
7.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.38
Networking Capital
-2.15
24.25
34.84
38.4
Inventories
1.3
7.05
15.91
16.71
Inventory Days
236.55
Sundry Debtors
6.03
25.17
23.54
32.12
Debtor Days
454.7
Other Current Assets
2.67
1.94
0.51
0.7
Sundry Creditors
-11.45
-9.31
-4.65
-10
Creditor Days
141.56
Other Current Liabilities
-0.7
-0.59
-0.47
-1.13
Cash
0.06
0.11
0.07
0.45
Total Assets
1.49
29.4
41.14
46.91
