iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Unitech International Ltd Balance Sheet

5.01
(-6.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:16:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Unitech International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.99

9.99

9.99

9.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-36.32

-9.21

2.43

2.68

Net Worth

-26.33

0.77

12.42

12.67

Minority Interest

Debt

27.83

28.62

28.71

33.89

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.35

Total Liabilities

1.5

29.4

41.13

46.91

Fixed Assets

3.58

5.04

6.23

7.68

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.38

Networking Capital

-2.15

24.25

34.84

38.4

Inventories

1.3

7.05

15.91

16.71

Inventory Days

236.55

Sundry Debtors

6.03

25.17

23.54

32.12

Debtor Days

454.7

Other Current Assets

2.67

1.94

0.51

0.7

Sundry Creditors

-11.45

-9.31

-4.65

-10

Creditor Days

141.56

Other Current Liabilities

-0.7

-0.59

-0.47

-1.13

Cash

0.06

0.11

0.07

0.45

Total Assets

1.49

29.4

41.14

46.91

Unitech Internat : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Unitech International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.