Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

UNITECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at the registered office of the company to consider inter alia the following: 1. To consider & approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other Business with the permission of the chair The Trading Windows for all the designated persons defined in the code inter alia for the purpose of taking on record the Unaudited Financial Results in terms of the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 has already been closed for dealing in shares of the Company from 01st Oct 2024 Considered & approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

UNITECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 [Listing regulations]; we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 05th September 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at registered office of the company inter alia to consider and approve the following matters: i. To consider and approve 29th Annual report of the company for the F.Y. 2023-2024 which includes record date cutoff date and e-voting schedule ii. To consider and approve notice to convene 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company. iii. Prior approval of re-appointment of Mr. Palsi Bhathena as Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f. 12th December 2024 till 12th December 2025 iv. To consider & approve Re-Appointment of Mr. Rohaan Bhathena as Managing Director of the Company v. To consider & approve Re-Appointment of Mr. Dipak Kothari as Independent Director of the Comp Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 05th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

UNITECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 at 4:00 p.m. at the registered office means to consider inter alia the following: 1. To consider & approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other Business with the permission of the chair Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

UNITECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday July 22 2023 at 11.30 am at the Companys Registered Office to consider the resignation of Mrs. Grace Mathoor Non - Executive Director of the Company. This is to inform you that Ms. Mrs. Grace Mathoor Non - Executive Director of the Company given her resignation from the said post w.e.f. 15.07.2024 due to personal reasons. Dear Sir, This is to inform you that the Companys Board has in its meeting held on 22nd July, 2024 approved the following matter- 1. Resignation of Mrs. Grace Jose Mathoor, as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 15.07.2024 due to personal reasons. The aforesaid meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 1.00 p.m. Kindly take the same on records and acknowledge the receipt (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024) Revised outcome with clarification letter as query raised by BSE through email dated 24.07.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

UNITECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 at 4.00 p.m. at the Companys Registered Office to consider inter alia the following: 1. To consider take on record & approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31st 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Statutory Auditors Report in pursuance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for the financial year as on 31st March 2024. 3. To consider and approve the Cash Flow Statement for the Year and Quarter ended on 31st March 2024. 4. To consider and approve the Directors Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 5. To consider and approve notice of interest received from all directors of the company pursuant to section 184(1) and rule 9 (1) 6. To consider and approve Intimation receive Board Meeting for approval of audited financials for FY 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024