Unitech International Ltd Summary

Unitech International Limited, established in 1994, is having 100% EOU (Export Oriented Unit) status granted by Government of India, for dealing in ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It converts copper, brass and aluminum and make ingots out of it. The Company is in the business of re-cycling of E-waste. Apart from these, it engages in the manufacture and sale of metal drums and barrels, and agri-equipments. Over the years, the Group has diversified into various business activities like manufacturing Imports, exports and Trading etc. in diversified interest. The other repudiated producers of this items are Mitsibush , Du PONT and others.