United Bank of India Merged Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4,106.18
3,388.32
-1,578.45
1,078.39
Other operating items
Operating
4,106.18
3,388.32
-1,578.45
1,078.39
Capital expenditure
162.22
337.68
37.27
184.94
Free cash flow
4,268.4
3,726
-1,541.18
1,263.33
Equity raised
12,383.97
10,468.19
8,401.2
8,816.96
Investing
8,312.11
1,477.89
-1,630.85
11,412.94
Financing
2,42,979.77
2,24,069.66
2,19,928.8
2,11,678.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,67,944.25
2,39,741.74
2,25,157.97
2,33,172.02
