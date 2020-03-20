iifl-logo-icon 1
United Bank of India Merged Cash Flow Statement

4.5
(1.12%)
Mar 20, 2020|03:43:47 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR United Bank of India Merged

United Bank of India Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4,106.18

3,388.32

-1,578.45

1,078.39

Other operating items

Operating

4,106.18

3,388.32

-1,578.45

1,078.39

Capital expenditure

162.22

337.68

37.27

184.94

Free cash flow

4,268.4

3,726

-1,541.18

1,263.33

Equity raised

12,383.97

10,468.19

8,401.2

8,816.96

Investing

8,312.11

1,477.89

-1,630.85

11,412.94

Financing

2,42,979.77

2,24,069.66

2,19,928.8

2,11,678.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,67,944.25

2,39,741.74

2,25,157.97

2,33,172.02

QUICKLINKS FOR United Bank of India Merged

