Summary

United Bank of India Ltd is a public sector banking institution with branches in 28 States and in 4 Union Territories in India. The Bank is currently wholly owned by the Government of India. Their business is principally divided into retail banking, corporate/ wholesale banking, priority sector banking, treasury operations and other banking services such as agency functions for insurance and mutual fund distribution, pension and tax collection services. As on 31 March 2019, the total number of branches/ offices of the Bank stands at 2055. Besides, it has 36 regional offices, 3 staff training centres, 5 extension counters, 3 link offices and 2 overseas representative offices at Dhaka in Bangladesh and Yangon in Myanmar.The Banks retail banking business provides financial products and services to their retail customers. They provide loans and advances for housing, trade, automobiles, consumer durables, education, personal loans and other retail products. They have various deposit products, such as current, savings and term deposits for their customers.The Bank provides commercial banking products and services to corporate customers, including mid-sized and small businesses and government entities. Their loan products include term loans to finance capital expenditure of assets across various industries as well as short-term loans, cash and export credit and other working capital financing and bill discounting facilities. They also provide credit substitutes, such as letter of cr

Read More