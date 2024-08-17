iifl-logo-icon 1
United Bank of India Merged Share Price

4.5
(1.12%)
Mar 20, 2020|03:43:47 PM

United Bank of India Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

4.5

Prev. Close

4.45

Turnover(Lac.)

43.99

Day's High

4.7

Day's Low

4.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,081.18

P/E

9.33

EPS

0.48

Divi. Yield

0

United Bank of India Merged Corporate Action

United Bank of India(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

United Bank of India(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:03 AM
Dec-2019Nov-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 97.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 97.40%

Non-Promoter- 1.22%

Institutions: 1.22%

Non-Institutions: 1.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

United Bank of India Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

7,427.92

3,013.64

1,812.36

1,319.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,070.96

5,661.59

5,931.46

4,999.67

Net Worth

11,498.88

8,675.23

7,743.82

6,319.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4,106.18

3,388.32

-1,578.45

1,078.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

United Bank of India Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT United Bank of India Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Ashok Kumar Pradhan

Nominee (Govt)

Sameer Kumar Khare

Director(PartTime NonOfficial)

Denesh Singh

Director(PartTime NonOfficial)

Sidhartha Pradhan

Director(Shareholders)

S Suryanarayana

Executive Director

Sanjay Kumar

Executive Director

Ajit Kumar Das

Company Secretary

Sushmita Mazumder

Nominee (RBI)

Rajesh Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by United Bank of India Merged

Summary

United Bank of India Ltd is a public sector banking institution with branches in 28 States and in 4 Union Territories in India. The Bank is currently wholly owned by the Government of India. Their business is principally divided into retail banking, corporate/ wholesale banking, priority sector banking, treasury operations and other banking services such as agency functions for insurance and mutual fund distribution, pension and tax collection services. As on 31 March 2019, the total number of branches/ offices of the Bank stands at 2055. Besides, it has 36 regional offices, 3 staff training centres, 5 extension counters, 3 link offices and 2 overseas representative offices at Dhaka in Bangladesh and Yangon in Myanmar.The Banks retail banking business provides financial products and services to their retail customers. They provide loans and advances for housing, trade, automobiles, consumer durables, education, personal loans and other retail products. They have various deposit products, such as current, savings and term deposits for their customers.The Bank provides commercial banking products and services to corporate customers, including mid-sized and small businesses and government entities. Their loan products include term loans to finance capital expenditure of assets across various industries as well as short-term loans, cash and export credit and other working capital financing and bill discounting facilities. They also provide credit substitutes, such as letter of cr
