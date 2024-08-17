Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBanks
Open₹4.5
Prev. Close₹4.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹43.99
Day's High₹4.7
Day's Low₹4.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,081.18
P/E9.33
EPS0.48
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
7,427.92
3,013.64
1,812.36
1,319.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,070.96
5,661.59
5,931.46
4,999.67
Net Worth
11,498.88
8,675.23
7,743.82
6,319.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4,106.18
3,388.32
-1,578.45
1,078.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Ashok Kumar Pradhan
Nominee (Govt)
Sameer Kumar Khare
Director(PartTime NonOfficial)
Denesh Singh
Director(PartTime NonOfficial)
Sidhartha Pradhan
Director(Shareholders)
S Suryanarayana
Executive Director
Sanjay Kumar
Executive Director
Ajit Kumar Das
Company Secretary
Sushmita Mazumder
Nominee (RBI)
Rajesh Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by United Bank of India Merged
Summary
United Bank of India Ltd is a public sector banking institution with branches in 28 States and in 4 Union Territories in India. The Bank is currently wholly owned by the Government of India. Their business is principally divided into retail banking, corporate/ wholesale banking, priority sector banking, treasury operations and other banking services such as agency functions for insurance and mutual fund distribution, pension and tax collection services. As on 31 March 2019, the total number of branches/ offices of the Bank stands at 2055. Besides, it has 36 regional offices, 3 staff training centres, 5 extension counters, 3 link offices and 2 overseas representative offices at Dhaka in Bangladesh and Yangon in Myanmar.The Banks retail banking business provides financial products and services to their retail customers. They provide loans and advances for housing, trade, automobiles, consumer durables, education, personal loans and other retail products. They have various deposit products, such as current, savings and term deposits for their customers.The Bank provides commercial banking products and services to corporate customers, including mid-sized and small businesses and government entities. Their loan products include term loans to finance capital expenditure of assets across various industries as well as short-term loans, cash and export credit and other working capital financing and bill discounting facilities. They also provide credit substitutes, such as letter of cr
Read More
