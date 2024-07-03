United Credit Ltd Summary

United Credit Limited (Formerly known as United India Credit & Development Company Limited) was formed in 1970 upon nationalization of the then United Bank of India Ltd. Consequent upon nationalization of the banking sector, the undertaking of UBIL became vested in the corresponding new Bank, United Bank of India (UBIL) and as per Scheme of Amalgamation approved by the Honble High Court at Calcutta by an Order dated 23.8.1974, UBIL was merged with UCDCL, and, the assets and liabilities of United Bank of India Limited were acquired by UCDCL, in 1989 Mr. Ravi Poddar took over the management of the Company.The Company is the successor to the erstwhile United Bank of India Limited. It is engaged in Non-Banking Financial services. The principal business of the Company is hire purchase, leasing, consumer financing, investment and capital market operation. It is mainly divided operationally into lease, hire purchase, consumer financing, investment and capital market operation. However, the Bank has started diversifying into other areas. It has been listed with The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited and BSE Limited. The management has already started exploring possibilities in other areas like syndication, corporate banking, real estate and hotel industries so that the range of activities are expanded.