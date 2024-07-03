SectorFinance
Open₹31.15
Prev. Close₹33.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹33.85
Day's Low₹31.15
52 Week's High₹39.2
52 Week's Low₹18.1
Book Value₹55.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.59
P/E9.99
EPS3.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.49
5.49
5.49
5.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.49
21.85
21.14
20.37
Net Worth
28.98
27.34
26.63
25.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.6
-0.91
0.93
0.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
0.88
1.02
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.88
1.02
Other Operating Income
0.31
4
Other Income
0.17
0.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
A K Dabriwala
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
N Mishra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R M Choubey
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Devashish Dabriwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Suresh Chandra Saha
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rashmi Vijaykaran Dabriwal
Company Secretary
Deepali Gupta
Reports by United Credit Ltd
Summary
United Credit Limited (Formerly known as United India Credit & Development Company Limited) was formed in 1970 upon nationalization of the then United Bank of India Ltd. Consequent upon nationalization of the banking sector, the undertaking of UBIL became vested in the corresponding new Bank, United Bank of India (UBIL) and as per Scheme of Amalgamation approved by the Honble High Court at Calcutta by an Order dated 23.8.1974, UBIL was merged with UCDCL, and, the assets and liabilities of United Bank of India Limited were acquired by UCDCL, in 1989 Mr. Ravi Poddar took over the management of the Company.The Company is the successor to the erstwhile United Bank of India Limited. It is engaged in Non-Banking Financial services. The principal business of the Company is hire purchase, leasing, consumer financing, investment and capital market operation. It is mainly divided operationally into lease, hire purchase, consumer financing, investment and capital market operation. However, the Bank has started diversifying into other areas. It has been listed with The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited and BSE Limited. The management has already started exploring possibilities in other areas like syndication, corporate banking, real estate and hotel industries so that the range of activities are expanded.
The United Credit Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Credit Ltd is ₹17.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of United Credit Ltd is 9.99 and 0.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Credit Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Credit Ltd is ₹18.1 and ₹39.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
United Credit Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.48%, 3 Years at 45.07%, 1 Year at 42.83%, 6 Month at 5.10%, 3 Month at 4.55% and 1 Month at 4.46%.
