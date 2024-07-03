iifl-logo-icon 1
United Credit Ltd Share Price

33
(-2.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open31.15
  • Day's High33.85
  • 52 Wk High39.2
  • Prev. Close33.98
  • Day's Low31.15
  • 52 Wk Low 18.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.13
  • P/E9.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value55.37
  • EPS3.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.59
  • Div. Yield0
United Credit Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

31.15

Prev. Close

33.98

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

33.85

Day's Low

31.15

52 Week's High

39.2

52 Week's Low

18.1

Book Value

55.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.59

P/E

9.99

EPS

3.4

Divi. Yield

0

United Credit Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

United Credit Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

United Credit Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.30%

Non-Promoter- 0.53%

Institutions: 0.53%

Non-Institutions: 42.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

United Credit Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.49

5.49

5.49

5.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.49

21.85

21.14

20.37

Net Worth

28.98

27.34

26.63

25.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.6

-0.91

0.93

0.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

0.88

1.02

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.88

1.02

Other Operating Income

0.31

4

Other Income

0.17

0.2

View Annually Results

United Credit Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT United Credit Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

A K Dabriwala

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

N Mishra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R M Choubey

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Devashish Dabriwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Suresh Chandra Saha

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rashmi Vijaykaran Dabriwal

Company Secretary

Deepali Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by United Credit Ltd

Summary

United Credit Limited (Formerly known as United India Credit & Development Company Limited) was formed in 1970 upon nationalization of the then United Bank of India Ltd. Consequent upon nationalization of the banking sector, the undertaking of UBIL became vested in the corresponding new Bank, United Bank of India (UBIL) and as per Scheme of Amalgamation approved by the Honble High Court at Calcutta by an Order dated 23.8.1974, UBIL was merged with UCDCL, and, the assets and liabilities of United Bank of India Limited were acquired by UCDCL, in 1989 Mr. Ravi Poddar took over the management of the Company.The Company is the successor to the erstwhile United Bank of India Limited. It is engaged in Non-Banking Financial services. The principal business of the Company is hire purchase, leasing, consumer financing, investment and capital market operation. It is mainly divided operationally into lease, hire purchase, consumer financing, investment and capital market operation. However, the Bank has started diversifying into other areas. It has been listed with The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited and BSE Limited. The management has already started exploring possibilities in other areas like syndication, corporate banking, real estate and hotel industries so that the range of activities are expanded.
Company FAQs

What is the United Credit Ltd share price today?

The United Credit Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33 today.

What is the Market Cap of United Credit Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Credit Ltd is ₹17.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of United Credit Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of United Credit Ltd is 9.99 and 0.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of United Credit Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Credit Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Credit Ltd is ₹18.1 and ₹39.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of United Credit Ltd?

United Credit Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.48%, 3 Years at 45.07%, 1 Year at 42.83%, 6 Month at 5.10%, 3 Month at 4.55% and 1 Month at 4.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of United Credit Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of United Credit Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.31 %
Institutions - 0.53 %
Public - 42.16 %

