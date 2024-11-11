Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

UNITED CREDIT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (as amended) we hereby give prior intimation that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of United Credit Limited will be held on Monday November 11 2024 to inter alia consider and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. We request you to take the same on record. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Monday, 11th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. September 25, 2024, has inter-alia among other matters: Consequent to the Change in Directorate of the Company, the Board of Directors have reconstituted the following Committees details are attached. Read less..

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

UNITED CREDIT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 13th August, 2024 approved the appointment of Mrs. Shanti Sree Bolleni (07092258) as an Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 15 May 2024

UNITED CREDIT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) 2015 we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 28th Day of May 2024 inter-alia to: a) consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 and b) recommend dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. This is for your information and record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 DATED 9th September, 2015 issued by the Securities Exchange Board of India, we make disclosure of the following events/information which were discussed and decision taken in respect thereof in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the 28th May, 2024 at Kolkata. Financial Year 2023-24 (A) Recommendation of dividend on Equity Shares NIL (B) Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024 by the Board and audited by the Statutory Auditors of the Company (C) Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 duly approved by the Board of Directors and audited by the Statutory Auditors of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024) Audited Financial Results Passed on 28th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) In compliance with Reg 47 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015, Financial Results, as specified in Regulation 33 of the Said Regulation, has been published in the news papers Financial Express (English Daily and Ekdin (Bengali Daily) both dated 29th May, 2024 in the manner prescribed in Annexure I to the Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July, 2016 issued by SEBI. A copy of each of the press release of the extract of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 is forwarded herewith for your perusal and record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024