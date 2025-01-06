United Credit Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.6
-0.91
0.93
0.84
Other operating items
Operating
0.6
-0.91
0.93
0.84
Capital expenditure
0.01
-0.04
0.02
0.01
Free cash flow
0.61
-0.95
0.95
0.85
Equity raised
39.86
36.45
33.26
31.82
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
-0.02
-0.08
-0.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
40.47
35.48
34.13
32.6
