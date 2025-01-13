iifl-logo-icon 1
United Credit Ltd Balance Sheet

32.1
(2.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:03:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.49

5.49

5.49

5.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.49

21.85

21.14

20.37

Net Worth

28.98

27.34

26.63

25.86

Minority Interest

Debt

0.08

0.13

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

29.06

27.47

26.63

25.86

Fixed Assets

0.18

0.22

0.05

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.43

0.32

0.45

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.52

0.47

0.42

0.37

Networking Capital

9.25

9.26

9.68

9.89

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.32

0.33

0.45

0.34

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

9.73

10.17

10.17

10.51

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.8

-1.24

-0.94

-0.96

Cash

0.89

0.42

0.12

0.15

Total Assets

11.27

10.69

10.72

10.47

United Credit : related Articles

No Record Found

