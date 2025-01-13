United Credit Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.49
5.49
5.49
5.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.49
21.85
21.14
20.37
Net Worth
28.98
27.34
26.63
25.86
Minority Interest
Debt
0.08
0.13
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
29.06
27.47
26.63
25.86
Fixed Assets
0.18
0.22
0.05
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.43
0.32
0.45
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.52
0.47
0.42
0.37
Networking Capital
9.25
9.26
9.68
9.89
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.32
0.33
0.45
0.34
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
9.73
10.17
10.17
10.51
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.8
-1.24
-0.94
-0.96
Cash
0.89
0.42
0.12
0.15
Total Assets
11.27
10.69
10.72
10.47
