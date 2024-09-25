iifl-logo-icon 1
United Credit Ltd AGM

32.95
(4.87%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:28:00 PM

United Credit CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 202420 Aug 2024
Pursuant to Reg 30 and 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015, enclosed herewith please find the copies of notice published by the Company in the newspapers viz., Financial Express (English) and Ekdin (Bengali) dated 20th August, 2024 regarding the 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM). Kindly take the same in your records and inform the shareholders accordingly Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 enclosed please find a summary of proceedings of the 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of United Credit Limited held on Wednesday, the 25th day of September, 2024 ar 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024)

