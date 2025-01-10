To the Members of

Upsurge Investment & Finance Limited.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone financial statements of Upsurge Investment & Finance Limited (the ‘Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, Statement of Profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended and notes to financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information(hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies

Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the company (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its Profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in Equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of Standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing (‘SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India (the ‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on Standalone financial statement.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. There are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report

Thereon

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management

Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in Equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and Other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making Judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and Completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from materials misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.

Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (1) of Sub-section 3 of section 143 of the companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") is enclosed as an Annexure A to this report.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

v. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

vi. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement;

vii. The interim dividend declared and paid during the year by the company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013. viii. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For M/s. JAIN & TRIVEDI Chartered Accountants FRN 113496W Sd/- Satish Trivedi Partner M. No.: 038317 UDIN: 24038317BKDLBM3727 Mumbai, 21st May, 2024

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Upsurge Investment & Finance Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Upsurge Investment & Finance Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; 2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and 3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31stMarch, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For M/s. JAIN & TRIVEDI Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 113496W Sd/- Satish C. Trivedi Partner M. No.038317 UDIN: 24038317BKDLBM3727 Mumbai, 21st May, 2024

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Upsurge Investment & Finance Limited of even date)

1. In respect of the Companys Property Plant and Equipments:

a. i. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative detail and situation of its property, plant and equipment.

ii. The company does not held any intangible assets hence reporting under clause 3 (i)

(a) (B) of the order is not applicable to the company.

b. The Company has a regular program of physical verification of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets at reasonable intervals which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year ended 31 March, 2024.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. a. As explained to us, verification of inventory of shares and securities held in the physical format and those held in the dematerialized format have been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its inventories. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

b. The Company does not have any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees (at any point of time during the year), in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

3. As explained to us, the company had not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act and hence provisions of Clause 3(iii) of the aforesaid Order are not applicable to the Company.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, as applicable, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

5. The provisions of the sections 73 to 76 and any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended), are not applicable to the Company being a non-banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (‘the RBI), and also the Company has not accepted any deposits from public or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section

(1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/business activity.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

7. a). According to the records of the Company, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Goods and Service tax or cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, wealth tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Goods and Services tax or cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, as at 31st March ,2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b). According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us no dues of income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax or cess that have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

9. i. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

ii. According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

iii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained, though idle/surplus funds which were not required for immediate utilization have been invested in readily realizable liquid investments.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

v. The Company did not have any subsidiary or joint venture during the year. Further, according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates.

vi. The Company did not have any subsidiary or joint venture during the year. Further, according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associates.

10. a. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11. a. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit

b. No report under Section 143 (12) of the Act has been filed by us, for the period under audit, in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government

c. According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS ) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

14. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

15 According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

16 a. The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and such registration has been obtained by the Company. b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has conducted

Non- Banking Financial activities during the year under a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the RBI as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Further, Company has not conducted any Housing Finance activities and is not required to obtain CoR for such activities from the RBI. c. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the RBI. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. d. Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has five CICs which are registered with the Reserve Bank of India and one CIC which is not required to be registered with the Reserve Bank of India as part of the Group.

17 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18 There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the financial year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19 According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20 There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year

21 The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.