Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹175.7
Prev. Close₹179.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.22
Day's High₹176.55
Day's Low₹175.7
52 Week's High₹200.75
52 Week's Low₹38.6
Book Value₹51.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)352.65
P/E18.83
EPS9.52
Divi. Yield0.21
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.15
15.15
15.15
15.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.55
22.04
22.29
13.71
Net Worth
47.7
37.19
37.44
28.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.07
-14.6
4.76
1.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
D K Goyal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dinesh S Vijayvargia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Hansraj Goyal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pratibha Goyal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jitendra Kumar Gupta
Additional Director
Satish Gupta
Additional Director
Vivek Kumar Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd
Summary
Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd was incorporated in 1994 with the object of finance and investments business activities. The Company is a fast-growing NBFC engaged in providing financial advisory, capital-growing and holistic managerial services to small and mid-size enterprises. The Company started with a paid up capital of Rs. 3.25 millions and later went for public issue in 1995. Its maiden public issue had been subscribed. Its shares were listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange, Jaipur Stock Exchange & Madhya Pradesh Stock Exchange in 1996.As a leading financial services provider, the Company offer a wide range of managerial and advisory services to businesses of all sizes. It provide structured funding options for SMEs and specialize in structuring financing methods that cater to Company organizations needs, including standard business loans, loans against commodities, and project financing. It provide individual loans to SMEs as well as through syndicated funding options, based on their organisations requirement.Their services include structured financing and debt syndication, corporate and commercial loan services against equity and commodities, and corporate financial and capital-raising advisory from seed funding to IPOs. In addition to regular funding options, Company work with the organization to advise them through their capital raising processes. It assist their business from its initial seed stages right up till the capital-raising pre-IPO
Read More
The Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹175.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd is ₹352.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd is 18.83 and 3.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd is ₹38.6 and ₹200.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.67%, 3 Years at 35.10%, 1 Year at 347.90%, 6 Month at 173.58%, 3 Month at 18.59% and 1 Month at 16.21%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.