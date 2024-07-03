iifl-logo-icon 1
Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd Share Price

175.7
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  • Open175.7
  • Day's High176.55
  • 52 Wk High200.75
  • Prev. Close179.25
  • Day's Low175.7
  • 52 Wk Low 38.6
  • Turnover (lac)24.22
  • P/E18.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value51.19
  • EPS9.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)352.65
  • Div. Yield0.21
Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Sector

Finance

Open

175.7

Prev. Close

179.25

Turnover(Lac.)

24.22

Day's High

176.55

Day's Low

175.7

52 Week's High

200.75

52 Week's Low

38.6

Book Value

51.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

352.65

P/E

18.83

EPS

9.52

Divi. Yield

0.21

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:22 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.62%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.15

15.15

15.15

15.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.55

22.04

22.29

13.71

Net Worth

47.7

37.19

37.44

28.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.07

-14.6

4.76

1.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

D K Goyal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dinesh S Vijayvargia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Hansraj Goyal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pratibha Goyal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jitendra Kumar Gupta

Additional Director

Satish Gupta

Additional Director

Vivek Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd

Summary

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd was incorporated in 1994 with the object of finance and investments business activities. The Company is a fast-growing NBFC engaged in providing financial advisory, capital-growing and holistic managerial services to small and mid-size enterprises. The Company started with a paid up capital of Rs. 3.25 millions and later went for public issue in 1995. Its maiden public issue had been subscribed. Its shares were listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange, Jaipur Stock Exchange & Madhya Pradesh Stock Exchange in 1996.As a leading financial services provider, the Company offer a wide range of managerial and advisory services to businesses of all sizes. It provide structured funding options for SMEs and specialize in structuring financing methods that cater to Company organizations needs, including standard business loans, loans against commodities, and project financing. It provide individual loans to SMEs as well as through syndicated funding options, based on their organisations requirement.Their services include structured financing and debt syndication, corporate and commercial loan services against equity and commodities, and corporate financial and capital-raising advisory from seed funding to IPOs. In addition to regular funding options, Company work with the organization to advise them through their capital raising processes. It assist their business from its initial seed stages right up till the capital-raising pre-IPO
Company FAQs

What is the Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd share price today?

The Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹175.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd is ₹352.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd is 18.83 and 3.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd is ₹38.6 and ₹200.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd?

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.67%, 3 Years at 35.10%, 1 Year at 347.90%, 6 Month at 173.58%, 3 Month at 18.59% and 1 Month at 16.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.62 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.37 %

