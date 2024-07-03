Summary

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd was incorporated in 1994 with the object of finance and investments business activities. The Company is a fast-growing NBFC engaged in providing financial advisory, capital-growing and holistic managerial services to small and mid-size enterprises. The Company started with a paid up capital of Rs. 3.25 millions and later went for public issue in 1995. Its maiden public issue had been subscribed. Its shares were listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange, Jaipur Stock Exchange & Madhya Pradesh Stock Exchange in 1996.As a leading financial services provider, the Company offer a wide range of managerial and advisory services to businesses of all sizes. It provide structured funding options for SMEs and specialize in structuring financing methods that cater to Company organizations needs, including standard business loans, loans against commodities, and project financing. It provide individual loans to SMEs as well as through syndicated funding options, based on their organisations requirement.Their services include structured financing and debt syndication, corporate and commercial loan services against equity and commodities, and corporate financial and capital-raising advisory from seed funding to IPOs. In addition to regular funding options, Company work with the organization to advise them through their capital raising processes. It assist their business from its initial seed stages right up till the capital-raising pre-IPO

