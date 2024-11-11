Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 11th November 2024 has considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024.

This is to inform you that in view of cessation of tenure of Independent Directors, the Board of Directors vide resolution passed at the Board Meeting held on 01st October 2024, have approved and reconstituted the Committees as enclosed. With reference to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulation, we hereby inform that on recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Tuesday 01st October 2024 has appointed Mrs. Neelam Goyal, Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25 w.e.f. 01st October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.10.2024)

UPSURGE INVESTMENT & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To finalize the Day Date and Time for convening the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company; 2. To consider and approve draft notice of Annual General Meeting. 3. To adopt and approve the draft Board Report of the company along with Corporate Governance Report for the year ended 31st March 2024; 4. To finalize the dates of Book Closure for the purpose of forthcoming 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 5. To appoint Scrutinizer for the process of Remote E-voting as well as voting at the AGM; 6. To consider and approve appointment of Independent Director; 7. To consider and approve appointment/re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25 With reference to the above captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held today, i.e., 27th August, 2024 transacted matters along with other routine Business as enclosed. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015, we would like to inform that the Board has approved the Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Resignation of the Internal Auditor of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)

Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24th August 2024.

UPSURGE INVESTMENT & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report To consider and approve the Interim Dividend on Equity Shares if any for the Financial Year 2024-25. To consider and decide the record date for the said Dividend if declared and To consider other matters with the permission of chair. Upsurge Investment and Finance Limited has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 08th August, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve declaration of Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.08.2024) Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 08th August 2024 considered and approved interim dividend @5% i.e. Rs. 0.50 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

UPSURGE INVESTMENT & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequent alteration in Capital Clause of the Memorandum of the Company. 2) To discuss/ finalize the proposal for Issue of Equity Shares/ Convertible Warrants of the Company on Preferential Basis to Promoter and Promoter Group and Non-Promoter (Strategic Investors) towards raising of additional capital by the Company pursuant to Section 42 62 of the Companies Act 2013 and as per the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2018. 3) To adopt and approve the Draft Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 4) To fix the day date time of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 5) To appoint Scrutinizer for conducting E- voting process for Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 6) Any other Matter with the permission of the chair. Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting regarding increasing in Authorised share capital of the company, issue of equity shares and warrants on preferential basis, Approving the Notice of EGM & Appointment of scrutinizer. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024)

UPSURGE INVESTMENT & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.The proposal for raising funds by way of the issue of one or more instruments including Equity Shares Convertible or Non-Convertible Securities of any description or Warrants or Debt Securities through Preferential Issue Private Placements Rights Issue or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Further in accordance with the Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all Connected/Designated Persons from June 24 2024 and the same will remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement is made available to public. With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. June 28, 2024 has considered and approved to raise additional funds to the extent of Rs. 60 crores through issue of one or more instruments including Equity Shares, Convertible or Non-Convertible Securities of any description or Warrants or Debt Securities, through Preferential Issue, Private Placements, Rights Issue or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Please note that the Board Meeting commenced today at 01.00 P.M. and concluded at 01.30 P.M. The above intimation is given to you for your record, Kindly take the note of the same (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024)

The Board Meeting to be held on 20/05/2024 has been re-scheduled to 21/05/2024. The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on 21 May 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 march 2024 along with auditors report, statement of assets & liabilities, cash flow statement and declaration by managing director of the company pursuant to second proviso of regulation 33 (3) (d) of SEBI regulation 2015.

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company

