Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

175.7
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd

Upsurge Invest. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.07

-14.6

4.76

1.13

Other operating items

Operating

4.07

-14.6

4.76

1.13

Capital expenditure

0

-0.13

-0.05

0

Free cash flow

4.08

-14.73

4.71

1.13

Equity raised

18.34

14.2

16.84

12.53

Investing

5

1.31

2.89

0

Financing

1.44

-2.82

4.53

0.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0.75

0

Net in cash

28.86

-2.04

29.73

14.25

