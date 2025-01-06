Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.07
-14.6
4.76
1.13
Other operating items
Operating
4.07
-14.6
4.76
1.13
Capital expenditure
0
-0.13
-0.05
0
Free cash flow
4.08
-14.73
4.71
1.13
Equity raised
18.34
14.2
16.84
12.53
Investing
5
1.31
2.89
0
Financing
1.44
-2.82
4.53
0.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0.75
0
Net in cash
28.86
-2.04
29.73
14.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.