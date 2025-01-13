Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.15
15.15
15.15
15.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.55
22.04
22.29
13.71
Net Worth
47.7
37.19
37.44
28.86
Minority Interest
Debt
3.2
2.28
1.72
4.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
50.9
39.47
39.16
32.92
Fixed Assets
6.69
0.21
0.24
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.57
12.13
2.81
11.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.69
11.5
8.55
5.64
Inventories
13.12
13.1
8.1
5.49
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0
0.54
0.02
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.09
0.79
0.08
0.29
Sundry Creditors
-1.39
-2.25
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.15
-0.14
-0.17
-0.16
Cash
10.97
11.95
11.74
9.2
Total Assets
42.92
35.79
23.34
25.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.