Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

165.4
(-1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:16:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.15

15.15

15.15

15.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.55

22.04

22.29

13.71

Net Worth

47.7

37.19

37.44

28.86

Minority Interest

Debt

3.2

2.28

1.72

4.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

50.9

39.47

39.16

32.92

Fixed Assets

6.69

0.21

0.24

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

13.57

12.13

2.81

11.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.69

11.5

8.55

5.64

Inventories

13.12

13.1

8.1

5.49

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0

0.54

0.02

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.09

0.79

0.08

0.29

Sundry Creditors

-1.39

-2.25

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.15

-0.14

-0.17

-0.16

Cash

10.97

11.95

11.74

9.2

Total Assets

42.92

35.79

23.34

25.9

