|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|16 Jul 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|EGM 14/08/2024 Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting regarding increasing in Authorised share capital of the company, issue of equity shares and warrants on preferential basis, Approving the Notice of EGM & Appointment of scrutinizer. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024) In continuation with the intimation letter dated 16th July 2024, we withdraw the record date for the purpose of Extra Ordinary General meeting to be held on Wednesday, 14th August 2024, as it was a typographical error. The purpose of intimation was for cut-off date i.e. Wednesday 07th August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024) Details of Voting Results through Remote E-Voting and Electronic means under Regulation 44 of the SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 along with Consolidated Scrutinizer Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
