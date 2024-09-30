|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Proceeding of 30th Annual General Meeting of the company held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 1.00 PM through video conferencing and other audio visual means. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Details of voting results through remote E-voting and Electronic means under regulation 44 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 along with scrutinizers report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
