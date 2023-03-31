To,

The Board of Directors,

Usha Financial Services Limited

330, Mezanine Floor

Industrial Area

Patparganj

Delhi 110092

Dear Sir,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of Usha Financial Services Limited comprising the Restated Statement of Asset and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2024, 31st March, 2023 and 31st March 2022, the Restated Statement of Profit & Loss and Restated Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, 31st March 2023 and 31st March 2022, the summary statement of significant accounting policies, and other explanatory information (collectively, the "Restated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the company for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Prospectus ("DP/Prospectus") prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares ("IPO") prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a. Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act");

b. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c. The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Prospectus to be filed with the stock exchanges where the equity shares of the Company are proposed to be listed, in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in note 2 to the Restated Financial Information.

The Board of Directors of the Company are responsibility for designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a. The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company;

b. The Guidance Note. The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c. Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and

d. The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

4. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from:

a. Audited financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31st March, 2024, 31st March 2023 and 31st March 2022 prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards (referred to as "AS") as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors.

5. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a. Auditors Report issued by the Previous Auditors dated 20th July 2022 on the financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31st March, 2022.

b. Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2022 have been audited by the Company Auditor P. Sahni & Associates, Chartered Accountants and accordingly reliance has been placed on the financial information examined by them for the said years. The Financial information included for these years is based solely on the report submitted by them.

6. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us and also as per the reliance placed on the audit report submitted by the Previous Auditors for the respective years, we report that the Restated Financial Information:

a. have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively in the financial years ended 31st March 2023 and 31st March 2022 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classifications followed as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024.

b. does not contain any qualifications requiring adjustments.

c. have been prepared in accordance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

7. The Restated Financial Information does not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited financial statements.

8. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by the Company Auditors, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

9. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

10. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Draft Prospectus to be filed with Stock exchanges in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.