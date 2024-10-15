iifl-logo-icon 1
Usha Financial Services Ltd Share Price

124.3
(-1.35%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open131
  • Day's High132.9
  • 52 Wk High168
  • Prev. Close126
  • Day's Low123.5
  • 52 Wk Low 113.7
  • Turnover (lac)75.57
  • P/E20.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)270.2
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Usha Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

131

Prev. Close

126

Turnover(Lac.)

75.57

Day's High

132.9

Day's Low

123.5

52 Week's High

168

52 Week's Low

113.7

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

270.2

P/E

20.24

EPS

6.14

Divi. Yield

0

Usha Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

14 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Usha Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Usha Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:13 AM
Oct-2024Oct-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.32%

Non-Promoter- 12.54%

Institutions: 12.54%

Non-Institutions: 15.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Usha Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.88

9.42

6.58

6.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

90.15

72.66

41.64

37.17

Net Worth

106.03

82.08

48.22

43.52

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Usha Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Usha Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajesh Gupta

Executive Director

Anoop Garg

Director & Chief Executive Off

Geeta Goswami

Non Executive Director

Nupur Gupta

Independent Director

Nimisha Jain.

Independent Director

Pankaj Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kritika Goswami.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Usha Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Usha Financial Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Usha Financial Services Private Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi dated May 16, 1995. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name changed from Usha Financial Services Private Limited to Usha Financial Services Limited & Registrar of Companies, Delhi issued a new Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated October 12, 2022.The initial promoters were Mr. Satya Parkash Gupta and Ms. Usha Gupta. Thereafter, in financial year 2014- 15, Mr. Rajesh Gupta and Mr. Anoop Garg acquired the majority shareholding in the Company. The Company is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a NBFC-ICC (Investment & Credit) - base layer- non-systemically important non-deposit taking NBFC. It provide lending solutions to fellow NBFCs and corporates, MSMEs, and individual, particularly to women entrepreneurs. Their services also extend to Electric vehicle (EV) financing. They provide a diversified range of financial products to individuals, body corporates, NBFCs and MSMEs.The Company is proposing the Fresh Issue of by issuing 58,60,000 Equity Shares.
Company FAQs

What is the Usha Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Usha Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹124.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Usha Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Usha Financial Services Ltd is ₹270.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Usha Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Usha Financial Services Ltd is 20.24 and 1.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Usha Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Usha Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Usha Financial Services Ltd is ₹113.7 and ₹168 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Usha Financial Services Ltd?

Usha Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -20.24% and 1 Month at -0.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Usha Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Usha Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.32 %
Institutions - 12.54 %
Public - 15.13 %

