Open₹131
Prev. Close₹126
Turnover(Lac.)₹75.57
Day's High₹132.9
Day's Low₹123.5
52 Week's High₹168
52 Week's Low₹113.7
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)270.2
P/E20.24
EPS6.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.88
9.42
6.58
6.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.15
72.66
41.64
37.17
Net Worth
106.03
82.08
48.22
43.52
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajesh Gupta
Executive Director
Anoop Garg
Director & Chief Executive Off
Geeta Goswami
Non Executive Director
Nupur Gupta
Independent Director
Nimisha Jain.
Independent Director
Pankaj Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kritika Goswami.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Usha Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Usha Financial Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Usha Financial Services Private Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi dated May 16, 1995. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name changed from Usha Financial Services Private Limited to Usha Financial Services Limited & Registrar of Companies, Delhi issued a new Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated October 12, 2022.The initial promoters were Mr. Satya Parkash Gupta and Ms. Usha Gupta. Thereafter, in financial year 2014- 15, Mr. Rajesh Gupta and Mr. Anoop Garg acquired the majority shareholding in the Company. The Company is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a NBFC-ICC (Investment & Credit) - base layer- non-systemically important non-deposit taking NBFC. It provide lending solutions to fellow NBFCs and corporates, MSMEs, and individual, particularly to women entrepreneurs. Their services also extend to Electric vehicle (EV) financing. They provide a diversified range of financial products to individuals, body corporates, NBFCs and MSMEs.The Company is proposing the Fresh Issue of by issuing 58,60,000 Equity Shares.
The Usha Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹124.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Usha Financial Services Ltd is ₹270.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Usha Financial Services Ltd is 20.24 and 1.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Usha Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Usha Financial Services Ltd is ₹113.7 and ₹168 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Usha Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -20.24% and 1 Month at -0.76%.
