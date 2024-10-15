Summary

Usha Financial Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Usha Financial Services Private Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi dated May 16, 1995. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name changed from Usha Financial Services Private Limited to Usha Financial Services Limited & Registrar of Companies, Delhi issued a new Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated October 12, 2022.The initial promoters were Mr. Satya Parkash Gupta and Ms. Usha Gupta. Thereafter, in financial year 2014- 15, Mr. Rajesh Gupta and Mr. Anoop Garg acquired the majority shareholding in the Company. The Company is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a NBFC-ICC (Investment & Credit) - base layer- non-systemically important non-deposit taking NBFC. It provide lending solutions to fellow NBFCs and corporates, MSMEs, and individual, particularly to women entrepreneurs. Their services also extend to Electric vehicle (EV) financing. They provide a diversified range of financial products to individuals, body corporates, NBFCs and MSMEs.The Company is proposing the Fresh Issue of by issuing 58,60,000 Equity Shares.

