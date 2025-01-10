iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Usha Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

116
(-0.13%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Usha Financial Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.88

9.42

6.58

6.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

90.15

72.66

41.64

37.17

Net Worth

106.03

82.08

48.22

43.52

Minority Interest

Debt

181.28

247.51

97.24

63.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

287.31

329.59

145.46

106.56

Fixed Assets

8.67

0.49

0.69

0.97

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

2.16

2.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.89

0.73

0.6

0.32

Networking Capital

270

328.29

139.42

100.29

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

318.55

370.93

158.76

111.02

Sundry Creditors

-0.47

-0.69

-0.49

-0.92

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-48.08

-41.95

-18.85

-9.81

Cash

7.75

0.07

2.59

2.8

Total Assets

287.31

329.58

145.46

106.57

Usha Financial Services Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Usha Financial Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.