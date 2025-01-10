Usha Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.88
9.42
6.58
6.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.15
72.66
41.64
37.17
Net Worth
106.03
82.08
48.22
43.52
Minority Interest
Debt
181.28
247.51
97.24
63.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
287.31
329.59
145.46
106.56
Fixed Assets
8.67
0.49
0.69
0.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
2.16
2.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.89
0.73
0.6
0.32
Networking Capital
270
328.29
139.42
100.29
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
318.55
370.93
158.76
111.02
Sundry Creditors
-0.47
-0.69
-0.49
-0.92
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-48.08
-41.95
-18.85
-9.81
Cash
7.75
0.07
2.59
2.8
Total Assets
287.31
329.58
145.46
106.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.