Usha Financial Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Usha Financial Services Private Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi dated May 16, 1995. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name changed from Usha Financial Services Private Limited to Usha Financial Services Limited & Registrar of Companies, Delhi issued a new Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated October 12, 2022.The initial promoters were Mr. Satya Parkash Gupta and Ms. Usha Gupta. Thereafter, in financial year 2014- 15, Mr. Rajesh Gupta and Mr. Anoop Garg acquired the majority shareholding in the Company. The Company is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a NBFC-ICC (Investment & Credit) - base layer- non-systemically important non-deposit taking NBFC. It provide lending solutions to fellow NBFCs and corporates, MSMEs, and individual, particularly to women entrepreneurs. Their services also extend to Electric vehicle (EV) financing. They provide a diversified range of financial products to individuals, body corporates, NBFCs and MSMEs.The Company is proposing the Fresh Issue of by issuing 58,60,000 Equity Shares.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.