To The Members of Ushakiran Finance Limited,

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Ushakiran Finance Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (including other comprehensive income) the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“The Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (“SAs”) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Investments 1. The Companys investment portfolio consists of Equity Instruments and Mutual Funds. Our audit procedures for this area included: Total investment portfolio of the Company represents 94.18% of the Companys total assets. We assessed appropriateness of the pricing methodologies with reference to Companys accounting and valuation techniques. Investments are stated at fair value. In respect of the portfolio of quoted investments we do not consider these investments to be at a high risk of significant misstatement, or to be subject to a significant level of judgement because they comprise mostly liquid and quoted investments. However, due to their materiality in the context of the financial statements as a whole, they are considered to be main area which had significant impact on our overall audit strategy. We have assessed the process and tested the operating effectiveness of the key controls, including the Companys review and approval of the estimates and assumptions used for the valuation including key authorization and data input controls. 2. The following are the impact areas for the Company. For quoted investments, verified with the quoted prices on the measurement date. - Classification and measurement of Financial Assets (loans) and Financial Liabilities - Measurement of Loan losses (expected credit losses). Understood, the methodology implemented by management to give impact due to classification of Financial Instruments, Measurement of expected credit losses. 3. Impairment Loss Allowance Managements judgments in the calculation of impairment allowances have significant impact on the financial statements. The estimates regarding impairment require a significant degree of judgement, which increased with implementation of Expected Credit Loss (“ECL”) as required by Ind AS 109 relating to “Financial instruments.” Management is required to determine the expected credit loss. We have obtained anunder- standing of managements assessment of impairment of loans and advances including the Ind AS 109 impairment allowance and ECL.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and board of directors for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in “Annexure A”, to this Report, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors/Manager during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(i) The Company do not have pending litigations which would impact its financial position in its financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There are no funds, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The company hasnt declared any dividend and hence the provisions of the section 123 of the Companies Act is not applicable. (vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For NSVR & ASSOCIATES LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No: 008801S/S200060 (V Gangadhara Rao N) Partner Place: Hyderabad Membership No:219486 Date : 25 th May, 2024 UDIN: 24219486BKFBAI16854

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date to the members of Ushakiran Finance Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment and its intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment and Investment Properties, have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the Records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the Records, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year;

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the Records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated against the Company during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company is in the business of providing loans and has classified all the equities and mutual funds as investments under financial assets and does not have any physical inventories. Thus paragraph 3(ii)(a) is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from banks or financial institutions at any point of time during the year under audit.

(iii)(a) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances, investments made are not observed to be prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans (all are demand loans), the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts in some cases are not regular during the year.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the total amount overdue for more than ninety days amounts to Rs.30.19 lakhs. The Company is taking reasonable steps for recovery of the principal and interest.

(e) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment as given below. (Rs. in lakhs)

All parties Related Aggregate of loans repayable on demand Rs.100.19 - Percentage of loans to total loans 100% -

(iv) The Company has not advanced loans or made investments in or provided guaranty and security to parties covered by section 185 and section 186 is not applicable to the Company. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Thus Paragraph 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the Company. We are informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard.

(vi) The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of Cost records under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of the activities of the Company. Thus paragraph 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, Goods and Services Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2024, on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any transactions not recorded in books of accounts that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds were raised on short term basis by the Company. Hence, reporting on clause 3(ix)(d) is not applicable.

(e) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not taken any fund from any entity or from any person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year under review and hence reporting under paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge, No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act wherever applicable and details have been disclosed in the Ind AS

Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with its size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and it has obtained registration.

(b) The Company has conducted the non-banking financial activities with a valid Certificate of Registration (‘CoR) from the RBI as per the RBI Act. The Company has not conducted any housing finance activities and is not required to obtain CoR for such activities from the RBI. (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (‘CIC) and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no core investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016).

(xvii)The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable to the Company.

Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Ushakiran Finance Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.) Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”) We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ushakiran Finance Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.