Ushakiran Finance Ltd Share Price

42.26
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open42.26
  Day's High42.26
  52 Wk High54.9
  Prev. Close42.26
  Day's Low42.26
  52 Wk Low 21.12
  Turnover (lac)0.15
  P/E26.58
  Face Value10
  Book Value78.19
  EPS1.59
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.73
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ushakiran Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

42.26

Prev. Close

42.26

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

42.26

Day's Low

42.26

52 Week's High

54.9

52 Week's Low

21.12

Book Value

78.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.73

P/E

26.58

EPS

1.59

Divi. Yield

0

Ushakiran Finance Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Ushakiran Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ushakiran Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.13%

Non-Promoter- 7.58%

Institutions: 7.58%

Non-Institutions: 45.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ushakiran Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.75

2.75

2.75

2.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.95

8.9

9.59

4.02

Net Worth

18.7

11.65

12.34

6.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.07

-0.8

-0.03

0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Ushakiran Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,347.05

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.45

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.45

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.55

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.35

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ushakiran Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

T Adinarayana

Non Executive Director

Raja Sekhar Tunuguntla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjana Jain.

Independent Director

T Govardhana Rao

Independent Director

Sridevi Madati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ushakiran Finance Ltd

Summary

Ushakiran Finance Limited originally known as Ushakiran Finance and Industries Limited was incorporated on March 20, 1986. The Company name was changed to Ushakiran Finance Limited on 25th November, 1993. The Company obtained Category I Merchant Banker registration from SEBI with effect from May 16, 1995. The Company is managed by a team of Professionals, which provide financial services in India. It offers loans and advances, leasing, and finance and investment services. Apart from investments and financing activities, it undertake financial and consulting services like preparation of project reports, loan syndication, capital and debt restructuring etc.
Company FAQs

What is the Ushakiran Finance Ltd share price today?

The Ushakiran Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42.26 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ushakiran Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ushakiran Finance Ltd is ₹10.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ushakiran Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ushakiran Finance Ltd is 26.58 and 0.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ushakiran Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ushakiran Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ushakiran Finance Ltd is ₹21.12 and ₹54.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ushakiran Finance Ltd?

Ushakiran Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.36%, 3 Years at -8.52%, 1 Year at 63.29%, 6 Month at 0.62%, 3 Month at 32.06% and 1 Month at 2.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ushakiran Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ushakiran Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.14 %
Institutions - 7.58 %
Public - 45.28 %

