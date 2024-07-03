Summary

Ushakiran Finance Limited originally known as Ushakiran Finance and Industries Limited was incorporated on March 20, 1986. The Company name was changed to Ushakiran Finance Limited on 25th November, 1993. The Company obtained Category I Merchant Banker registration from SEBI with effect from May 16, 1995. The Company is managed by a team of Professionals, which provide financial services in India. It offers loans and advances, leasing, and finance and investment services. Apart from investments and financing activities, it undertake financial and consulting services like preparation of project reports, loan syndication, capital and debt restructuring etc.

