SectorFinance
Open₹42.26
Prev. Close₹42.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹42.26
Day's Low₹42.26
52 Week's High₹54.9
52 Week's Low₹21.12
Book Value₹78.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.73
P/E26.58
EPS1.59
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.75
2.75
2.75
2.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.95
8.9
9.59
4.02
Net Worth
18.7
11.65
12.34
6.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.07
-0.8
-0.03
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,347.05
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.45
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.45
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.55
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.35
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
T Adinarayana
Non Executive Director
Raja Sekhar Tunuguntla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjana Jain.
Independent Director
T Govardhana Rao
Independent Director
Sridevi Madati
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ushakiran Finance Ltd
Summary
Ushakiran Finance Limited originally known as Ushakiran Finance and Industries Limited was incorporated on March 20, 1986. The Company name was changed to Ushakiran Finance Limited on 25th November, 1993. The Company obtained Category I Merchant Banker registration from SEBI with effect from May 16, 1995. The Company is managed by a team of Professionals, which provide financial services in India. It offers loans and advances, leasing, and finance and investment services. Apart from investments and financing activities, it undertake financial and consulting services like preparation of project reports, loan syndication, capital and debt restructuring etc.
Read More
The Ushakiran Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42.26 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ushakiran Finance Ltd is ₹10.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ushakiran Finance Ltd is 26.58 and 0.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ushakiran Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ushakiran Finance Ltd is ₹21.12 and ₹54.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ushakiran Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.36%, 3 Years at -8.52%, 1 Year at 63.29%, 6 Month at 0.62%, 3 Month at 32.06% and 1 Month at 2.15%.
