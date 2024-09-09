iifl-logo-icon 1
Ushakiran Finance Ltd AGM

Ushakiran Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM9 Sep 20249 Aug 2024
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e., on Friday, 9th August, 2024 considered the following items of business: 1. Approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with limited review report issued by the statutory auditors. 2. It has recommended the reappointment of Sri. T.R. Sekhar as director, who retires by rotation and eligible for reappointment subject to the approval at the ensuing AGM. 3. It has recommended the appointment of Sri. T. Govardhana Rao (DIN: 07162634), as an independent director w.e.f 27.9.2024, subject to the approval at the ensuing AGM of the company. 4. It has recommended for the appointment of Ms. Sridevi Madati (DIN:02446610), as an independent director for a period of five consecutive years with effect from 27.9.2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the company. The meeting Commenced at 11:00 AM and ended at 2:40 PM This is to inform you that the 38th AGM of Ushakiran Finance Ltd held on Monday, 9th September, 2024 at 1:00 PM through VC/OAVM . This is in compliance with all the circulars issued by MCA and SEBI Circulars issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India and relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Regulations, 2015. 2. The Proceedings of 38th AGM is herewith attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024) With reference to the above cited subject, we wish to inform that the members at the 38th AGM have approved the appointment/re-appointment of the following 1. Sri T.R. Sekhar (DIN:02943146) has been reappointed as Non Executive Director of the company, liable to retire by rotation. 2.Sri. Omprakash Koyalkar has been reappointment as Manager (KMP) of the company for a period of 3 years. 3. Sri. T. Govardhana Rao (DIN:07162634) has been appointed as an independent Director of the company for a period of 5 years. 4. Ms. Sridevi Madati (DIN:02446610) has been appointed as an independent Director of the company for a period of 5 years. Pursuant to regulation 30 and SEBI Ciruclar Dated july 2023 are enclosed herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024)

