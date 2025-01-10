iifl-logo-icon 1
Ushakiran Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

42
(-0.59%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ushakiran Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.75

2.75

2.75

2.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.95

8.9

9.59

4.02

Net Worth

18.7

11.65

12.34

6.77

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.73

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

19.43

11.65

12.34

6.77

Fixed Assets

0.17

0.21

0.27

0.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

18.31

10.26

10.86

5.38

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.19

0.1

0

Networking Capital

0.02

-0.02

-0.01

0

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.03

0

0.01

0.03

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Cash

0.31

0.38

0.26

0.69

Total Assets

18.81

11.02

11.48

6.15

