Ushakiran Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.75
2.75
2.75
2.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.95
8.9
9.59
4.02
Net Worth
18.7
11.65
12.34
6.77
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.73
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.43
11.65
12.34
6.77
Fixed Assets
0.17
0.21
0.27
0.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.31
10.26
10.86
5.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.19
0.1
0
Networking Capital
0.02
-0.02
-0.01
0
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.03
0
0.01
0.03
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Cash
0.31
0.38
0.26
0.69
Total Assets
18.81
11.02
11.48
6.15
