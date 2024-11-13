Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

USHAKIRAN FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 13th day of November 2024 at 11.00 A.M. at the Registered office of the company i.e. 405 Raghava Ratna Towers Chirag Ali Lane Hyderabad - 500 001 Telangana India to consider and approve inter alia the Unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. As informed earlier the trading window in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 for transactions in shares of the company is closed from 1st October 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited financial results by the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024.

USHAKIRAN FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 25th day of September 2024 at 1.00 Noon at the Registered office of the company i.e. 405 Raghava Ratna Towers Chirag Ali Lane Hyderabad - 500 001 Telangana India to consider and approve the reconstitution of Audit Committee Nomination and Remuneration Committee & Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the company and other matters relating to day-to-day Business transactions. Pursuant to applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e., on 25.9.2024 had inter-alia considered and approved 1. The following are the reconstituted Audit Committee members: a. Mr. T. Govardhana Rao, 2. Ms. Sridevi Madati 3. Mr. T. Adinarayana 2. The following are the reconstituted Nomination and remuneration Committee members: a. Mr. T. Govardhana Rao, 2. Ms. Sridevi Madati 3. Mr. T. R. Sekhar 3. The following are the reconstituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee members: a. 1. Ms. Sridevi Madati, 2. Mr. T. Govardhana Rao, 3. Mr. T. Adinarayana All the above committee(s) have been reconstituted with effect from 27th September, 2024. 2. Sri. P.R.K Murthy (DIN:02769220) and Smt. Jhansi Kumari (DIN:06964935), having successfully completed 2 terms of 5 years each of being associated with the Company in the capacity of Independent Directors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024)

USHAKIRAN FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday the 9th day of August 2024 at 11.00 A.M. at the Registered office of the company i.e. 405 Raghava Ratna Towers Chirag Ali Lane Hyderabad - 500 001 Telangana India to consider and approve inter alia the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. As informed earlier the trading window in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 for transactions in shares of the company is closed from 1st July 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of the unaudited financial results by the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e., on Friday, 9th August, 2024 considered the following items of business: 1. Approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with limited review report issued by the statutory auditors. 2. It has recommended the reappointment of Sri. T.R. Sekhar as director, who retires by rotation and eligible for reappointment subject to the approval at the ensuing AGM. 3. It has recommended the appointment of Sri. T. Govardhana Rao (DIN: 07162634), as an independent director w.e.f 27.9.2024, subject to the approval at the ensuing AGM of the company. 4. It has recommended for the appointment of Ms. Sridevi Madati (DIN:02446610), as an independent director for a period of five consecutive years with effect from 27.9.2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the company. The meeting Commenced at 11:00 AM and ended at 2:40 PM Read less.. The board has transacted and approved the 8 items as mentioned in the enclosed outcome of the board meeting for the quarter ended 30.6.2024. The board meeting held on 9.8.2024. Meeting commenced at 11:00 am and ended at 2.40 pm Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

USHAKIRAN FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday the 25th day of May 2024 at 11.00 A.M. at the Registered office of the company i.e. 405 Raghava Towers Ratna Chirag Ali Lane Hyderabad- 500 001 Telangana India to consider and approve inter alia the Audited financial results of the company for the quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. As informed earlier the trading window in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 for transactions in shares of the company is closed from 1st April 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of the Audited financial results by the company for the quarter and year ending 31st March 2024. Pursuant to reg 33 and 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the board of directors at its meeting held today i.e., on Saturday, 25th May, 2024 had inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. The audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.3.2024 along with the statement of assets and liabilities and cash flow statement as at 31.3.2024. 2. The audited financial statements for the year ended 31.3.2024 3. Reappointment of Sri Omprakash Koyalkar as manager of the company with effect from 10.7.2024 . Accordingly, please find enclosed 1. Statement of Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.3.2024 along with the statement of assets and liabilities and cash flow statement as at 31.3.2024. 2. The Audit report issued by M/s. NSVR & associates, LLP, Statutory auditors on the financial results. 3. Declaration in respect of audit report with unmodified opinion. Commencement time 11:00 AM Conclusion time 3:45 PM Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e., on Saturday, 25th May, 2024 had inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. The Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31t March, 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement as at 31.3.2024 along with the audit report issued by M/s. NSVR & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants Hyderabad, Statutory Auditors of the Company on the financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March, 2024. 2. The Audited Financial statements for the Year ended 31 March, 2024. 3. Reappointment of Sri. Omprakash Koyalkar, as Manager (KMP) of the company with effect from 10-7-2024 for a period of three years, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the company. Kindly take the above on your records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

