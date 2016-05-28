Ushakiran Finance Ltd Management Discussions

The performance of the Indian economy has been adversely affected due to the impact of a variety of factors including recession in many developed countries, continuing high rates of inflation, higher commodity prices. This has resulted in lower than expected performance of many corporates and has slowed down the growth of economy.

Also the continuing high rate of food inflation and volatility in Global Commodity market has affected the commodity market significantly. These factors necessarily affect the performance of the secondary markets and hence the performance of the Company. The Company is therefore taking a cautious view.

Your Directors hope that the Government will be able to push through the critical reforms and then markets may see significant growth. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXcHANGE EARNINGS And OuT GO

The Company has not engaged in any manufacturing activity and thus its operations are not energy intensive. However, adequate measures are always taken to ensure optimum utilization and maximum possible saving of energy.

There were no Foreign Exchange earnings and out go during the year.

particulars of employees

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the company is herewith annexed as Annexure "IV".

In terms of Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company does not have any employee who is employed throughout the financial year and in receipt of remuneration of Rs.60 Lakhs or more, or employees who are employed for part of the year and in receipt of Rs.5 Lakhs or more per month.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the company which occurred during and between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS :

Your Directors gratefully acknowledge the continued assistance and cooperation extended by various Government Authorities, SEBI, other regulatory authorities and bankers. The Board expresses its appreciation of the understanding, dedication and support extended by the employees of the Company. Your Directors also sincerely acknowledge the confidence and faith reposed by the shareholders in the Company.

