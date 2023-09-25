Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd., has informed the Record Date fixed for the purpose of Split in Face Value of the following Mutual Fund Scheme:- SCHEME NAME CODE/ Old ISIN UTI NIFTY 50 ETF (Scrip Code 539313) INF789FB1X41 RECORD DATE 25.09.2023 PURPOSE Split of Face Value of each unit of Rs.10/- to Re.1/- NO Dealings From 25/09/2023 (DR-620/2023-2024) Note:- i. The above Mutual Funds Units will be Traded with new Face Value of Re.1/- w.e.f. September 25, 2023 (DR-620/2023-2024) ii.The new ISIN Number for the Split Face Value of Rs.1/- per Unit will be informed to the market by a separate notice.. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 18.09.2023) In Continuation of Notice No.20230918-61 dated September 18, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Split Mutual Fund Units of the company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code UTI NIFTY 50 ETF (539313) New ISIN No. INF789F1AZC0 Remarks Split of Mutual Fund Units from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Mutual Fund Units of Re.1/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 25-09-2023 (DR-620/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 22.09.2023)