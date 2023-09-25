iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

UTI Nifty 50 ETF Split

253.14
(-0.30%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

UTI Nifty 50 ETF CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split18 Sep 202325 Sep 202325 Sep 2023101
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd., has informed the Record Date fixed for the purpose of Split in Face Value of the following Mutual Fund Scheme:- SCHEME NAME CODE/ Old ISIN UTI NIFTY 50 ETF (Scrip Code 539313) INF789FB1X41 RECORD DATE 25.09.2023 PURPOSE Split of Face Value of each unit of Rs.10/- to Re.1/- NO Dealings From 25/09/2023 (DR-620/2023-2024) Note:- i. The above Mutual Funds Units will be Traded with new Face Value of Re.1/- w.e.f. September 25, 2023 (DR-620/2023-2024) ii.The new ISIN Number for the Split Face Value of Rs.1/- per Unit will be informed to the market by a separate notice.. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 18.09.2023) In Continuation of Notice No.20230918-61 dated September 18, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Split Mutual Fund Units of the company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code UTI NIFTY 50 ETF (539313) New ISIN No. INF789F1AZC0 Remarks Split of Mutual Fund Units from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Mutual Fund Units of Re.1/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 25-09-2023 (DR-620/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 22.09.2023)

UTI Nifty 50 ETF: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR UTI Nifty 50 ETF

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.